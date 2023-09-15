Candelario, Alzolay Hit IL as Cubs Enter Crucial Stretch

Michael Fulmer

The corresponding move for Alzolay hitting the injured list was the activation of Michael Fulmer, who will likely see some opportunities to secure saves in Alzolay’s absence. The 30-year-old is in his seventh year in the big leagues, and it has been an up-and-down season in his first year with the Cubs.

He is striking out batters at the highest rate of his career this season (27.4%), which is over a five percent jump from 2022, and he has also excelled at forcing low-quality contact. Fulmer is allowing a hard-hit rate of just 30.3%, and his average exit velocity against of 86.4 miles per hour sits in the top eight percent of baseball.

However, Fulmer has struggled with command issues this season, illustrated by his 11.8% walk rate, and he has been susceptible to allowing heavy traffic on the base paths, highlighted by his WHIP of 1.33. Both are areas Fulmer in which struggled last season, and it will be an area for him to clean up if he wishes to be a successful closer for the Cubs down the stretch.

Fulmer has spent the majority of his time as the setup man in Chicago’s bullpen this season, and now he will play an even bigger role for the Cubs in the final few series of the season.

Julian Merryweather

Julian Merryweather is in the midst of his best season of his four-year career, pitching to a 3.18 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in 65 innings pitched. He is striking out batters at a whopping 33% clip, which is a career-high and in the top four percent of baseball, and he is posting an impressive 12.46 K/9.

Merryweather has the pitch arsenal to succeed if he is able to harness his command and limit free passes, two areas in which he has struggled this season.