Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana is a fascinating free agent. That’s not something you’d usually hear about a first baseman entering his age-39 season. Yet, Santana defies preconceptions.

He might be one of the oldest players in baseball, but he was excellent in 2024. According to FanGraphs WAR, he was one of the 35 most valuable position players in the American League. Among primary first basemen, in either league, his 3.0 fWAR ranked fifth.

Sanatana also defies the stereotypes about aging first basemen. He’s an excellent defensive player. The veteran has produced 36 Outs Above Average and 30 Defensive Runs Saved at first base over his career. He finally took home his first Gold Glove this fall.

With all that said, Santana isn’t going to sign a multi-year deal worth tens of millions of dollars this offseason. He’s not going to out-earn fellow first basemen Pete Alonso or Christian Walker – even though he outperformed them both in 2024, according to fWAR.