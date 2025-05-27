The Unlikely Duo Dominating in the Cardinals Bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has been dealing lately. Of course, guys like closer Ryan Helsley and offseason acquisition Phil Maton are getting the job done, but starter-turned-reliever Steven Matz and Kyle Leahy, in his first full year in the majors, have been two of the best arms out of the ‘pen.

The bullpen as a whole has been solid for most of the year, but especially over the past month. Since April 27, Cardinals relievers have a 2.81 ERA, the third lowest in MLB.

Leahy totaled just 50 innings between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. So far this year, he has 29.1 innings pitched. The 27-year-old is finally getting his first full season in the big leagues and has not disappointed. He has an ERA of 2.15 and a WHIP of 0.82.

Most importantly, manager Oliver Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake trust him in big spots. Leahy has appeared in mostly medium or high-leverage situations. He has made most of his appearances in the seventh and eighth innings.