MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Pirates vs. Cardinals, A’s vs. Mariners for September 30, 2022

Jack Flaherty (RHP, Cardinals) [1-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 29 IP, 26 K, 20 BB]

We head to St. Louis for the first game of a three-game set. We’ve seen some aggressive line movement on this total. I saw it open at seven and immediately grabbed it. It’s now moved to 7.5 in some places which I still think is playable; this game should far surpass eight total runs.

You may be wondering why this line is so low for these two starting pitchers. I thought the same thing, there must be a catch. There is somewhat of a catch, the wind is blowing in at Busch Stadium. It will be harder to drive the ball out of the ballpark and it ranks as the second lowest run-scoring environment of the day on ballparkpal. That’s not enough to keep me off this.

Jack Flaherty will get the ball for St. Louis. He’s not only been below average since returning but he’s also struggled against the Pirates. He’s thrown against them twice this season and hasn’t gone beyond the fifth inning. In his first start, he allowed three earned runs in three innings at home. In his second start in Pittsburgh, he allowed four runs in five innings.

His stats against the current lineup are troubling, to say the least. Through 65 PA against the Pirates’ current roster, he’s rocking a .365 xwOBA, a .278 xBA, and a .445 xSLG with a minuscule 18.5% strikeout rate. The Pirates don’t have a very good offense, but a 92 wRC+ in the month of September against right-handers isn’t terrible, and with their success against Flaherty, I think they can do enough here.

The Cardinals on the other hand should do just fine off Johan Oviedo. I’ve been looking for ways to play them today on the money line, but it’s too expensive for my taste. The reason I was inclined to look in that direction is that Oviedo is a former Cardinal, they know him well. The Cardinals offense has been abysmal lately, rocking a 65 wRC+ against righties in the past two weeks. I think they turn that ship around today against a pitcher they have plenty of data on.