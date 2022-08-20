My Favorite MLB Best Bet for the Month of August. Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks, August 20th, 2022.

Madison Bumgarner (LHP, Diamondbacks) [6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 127.2 IP, 94 K, 41 BB]

We head to Arizona for the second game of the series. We have two pitchers with bad matchups today to go along with weather that promotes plenty of run scoring. Chase Field is a dome, but the humidity inside calls for a +10% increase in run scoring and a 22% increase in extra-base hits, according to ballparkpal. Both pitchers are due for negative regression, and the Cardinals bullpen will be without Ryan Helsley.

Just on line-movement alone, the over seems like the way to go. This total opened at 8.5 and since moved to 9 with more money on the under. Both these pitchers were victorious last time against these offenses, so the under makes sense. I don’t think they’ll be as lucky the second time, as both offenses match up very well against them.

Madison Bumgarner has had average results this season, but the expected stats dislike him. His 5.13 xERA sits in the 12th percentile in baseball combined with a ninth percentile average exit velocity, 12th percentile hard hit rate, and he’s rocking the second-lowest strikeout rate of his career. His inability to get whiffs and allow soft contact is catching up to him lately, big time.

He has a 7.79 ERA over his last three starts against less than impressive offenses. He’s allowed 15 runs in 17.1 innings to the Rockies at home, Pirates, and the Giants. The Cardinals are so much better than those three.

The Cardinals rank third in wRC+ since the beginning of August against southpaws, and over the entire season, they rank first in baseball in OPS at .805. This is a stellar offense full of right-handed power bats that will face a lefty due for regression that has had significant problems getting right-handers out all season.