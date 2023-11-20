The Mariners Are Reportedly Out of the Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes… Already?

Not to mention, the Mariners were labeled as the runners-up in the Ohtani sweepstakes back in 2017. The city greeted him with thunderous “come to Seattle” chants during this past year’s All-Star Game, and the M’s have not spent big over the last two offseasons, leading some to wonder if the franchise was putting funds aside to gear up for this very moment and take their best swing at Ohtani.

“Come to Seattle” chants breaking out as Shohei steps up to the plate 😳 pic.twitter.com/7QfgbW3hYD — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 12, 2023

But less than two weeks into free agency, word has it they are not even going to try.

There is still the possibility that this is merely speculation from said industry sources. After all, the Mariners almost never let rumors leak out about free agent signings or trades, opting to keep information close to the vest. When they make a move, there are seldom social media breadcrumbs from reporters. The news just suddenly drops, usually via a Passan bomb.

Given how invested Jerry Dipoto and crew were the first time around with Ohtani, it is hard to imagine the adoration has evaporated, given the incredible MLB resume he has pieced together over the last six years. To be fair, the price was vastly different six years ago; Ohtani could only be signed with international slot money. Still, it’s possible the Mariners are still in the hunt and have led others outside their own building to believe otherwise.

But that could also very well be wishful thinking.

In the Dipoto era, the veteran executive has only landed one major free agent, inking Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million deal shortly after he won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award. Sure, he gave Julio Rodríguez a massive extension, and he traded for and extended Luis Castillo. But signing free agents has not been his forte – especially free agent hitters.