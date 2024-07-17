Can Trea Turner Hit His Way Into the NL MVP Race?

There was some, perhaps justified, pushback when Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies was announced as the starting shortstop for the National League All-Star team on July 3.

Granted, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers surely would have been the starter for the senior circuit had he not fractured his left hand in mid-June.

But, given that Turner had just come back from a six-week absence with a left hamstring strain, you could definitely have made the case that Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds or Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets was more deserving.

However, in 11 games since being named an All-Star starter, Turner produced at a clip reminiscent of his dominance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, homering six times and driving in 14 runs.