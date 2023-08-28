Julio Rodriguez Is Playing Out Of His Mind to the Lead the Mariners

So let’s say it again: this team goes as Julio goes. And we haven’t even scratched the surface on the records he has shattered over the last couple weeks.

In the Mariners series against the Royals, Rodriguez exploded. He picked up 12 hits, becoming the first player in the team’s history to collect that many knocks in one series. It included nine hits in the final two games, to go along with the game-winning home run in the finale. He also became just the second player in the history of baseball to hit 20 or more home runs and swipe 30 or more bags in each of his first two seasons, joining Bobby Witt Jr. who also accomplished that feat in 2023 as well.

If it is somehow possible, he elevated once he touched down in Houston.

Julio Rodriguez sets a Major League record with 17 hits in 4 games! 🔱



Julio is just the 2nd player in MLB history to have 4th consecutive games with 4 hits or more. 👏 pic.twitter.com/s4VEov47xL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 20, 2023

Julio picked up another eight hits over the first two contests with the Astros, bringing his hit total to 17 over a four-game stretch. It is the most hits in baseball history for a player over four outings, breaking the record of Milt Stock in 1925, who collected 16.

Julio Rodriguez's last 4 games: 17 hits



New York Yankees last 4 games: 17 hits pic.twitter.com/YGMWFwIzQJ — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) August 20, 2023

And after returning home, once again to face the Royals, Rodriguez swatted his 50th career home run on Saturday, becoming the fastest Mariner ever to accomplish that feat. Remember, both Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez began their careers in Seattle. Rodriguez did so in just 256 games.

Rodriguez has posted five WAR seasons or higher in each of his first two years now. He continues to play the best outfield defense in the sport by OAA (sitting at 12 for the year, ranking in the 99th percentile per Baseball Savant). And in case it slipped the minds of some fans during his underwhelming first half, he is still one of the best players on the planet.