Detroit Tigers Prospect Report – July 2025

Joscue Briceno – 1B/C – Briceno has been climbing lists, especially after his monster showing in last year’s Arizona Fall League. Like Clark and McGonigle, he’s a lefty bat, 20, and in High-A. They have a chance to rise through the system together, which is pretty cool to see.

Briceno’s power is what really stands out. In 40 games last season, he only hit two home runs, but he has launched 14 long balls in 50 games this year. His .281/.405/.590 slash is even more impressive when you consider he’s riding a .275 BABIP. He’s another Tigers prospect who walks as much as he strikes out, which has been a theme organizationally: own the strike zone.

Defensively, Briceno has split time between catcher and first base, and many think he’ll end up at first. However, there are still some who think he could ultimately catch. Remember, learning to catch is one of the more difficult tasks in baseball and often the reason why catchers take so long to reach the majors. Regardless of defensive value, his bat has a high-end ceiling to make him a valuable player.

Thayron Liranzo – C – Acquired in the Jack Flaherty deadline deal, Liranzo is a switch-hitting catcher with tons of power potential who’s also a bit raw defensively. He’s shown improvements behind the plate and has a good enough arm to continue behind the plate to see if he can develop into a true catcher.

Liranzo is likely to be more of a three true outcome player than the names listed above. He’s going to have some swing and miss to his game but enough power to make pitchers think twice about entering the zone, which should lead to an above-average walk rate.

His .217/.353/.400 slash might feel disappointing, but injury did slow his start, and at 21 years old (22 on Saturday), there’s still plenty of development to go. In fact, he’s settled in and currently has an .820 OPS in June and is trending back towards being the prospect we thought he could be.