Buy or Sell on Five MLB Teams off to Surprisingly Hot Starts

We are now over a week into the 2024 MLB regular season and it feels incredible to have meaningful baseball back. Things are in full swing and we’re beginning to see the good teams rise and the bad teams fall.

The season has already seen a ton of storylines emerge. Ronel Blanco just threw a no-hitter-and-a-half across his last two starts, Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber are both facing long-term injuries and suddenly the Pittsburgh Pirates are the best team in the game.

Let’s focus a bit more on that final note. Every year there are some underdog teams who defy the odds and find themselves in contention. It’s unclear if a team like the Pirates can sustain it, but you never do know. In a wide open NL Central division, why can’t they continue to be one of the top MLB feel-good stories?

We’re here to take a closer look at five of these teams and whether we’re buying or selling their hot starts. Most of the time, a regression is on the horizon, but this is not always the case.