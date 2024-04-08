What’s Behind the Boston Red Sox Hot Start to the 2024 Season?

The Seattle trip was followed by a sweep of the Oakland A’s, with Boston allowing just four runs over the three games. Still, Oakland hung tough, and the Red Sox had to hold on to two one-run wins. Game one saw an offensive explosion and Tanner Houck gem. In game three, the offense only produced one run, but that proved to be enough for Nick Pivetta, who threw five scoreless and earned the win.

Boston went on to take two of three from the Angels, once again winning the bread games and dropping the middle game by a run. Game one was one of the best games of the season so far, a back-and-forth affair that saw the Red Sox survive a litany of errors thanks to blasting five home runs en route to an 8-6 win. Game three saw the Red Sox put up another four home runs on the way to a dominant 12-2 win.

A Better Starting Rotation Than Expected?

The biggest takeaway from this trip, by far, has been the dominance of the starting rotation.

While it is still early in the season, what was anticipated to be the team’s biggest weakness has proved to be one of their biggest strengths thus far. Red Sox starters are leading all of baseball with an astounding 1.53 ERA, a 2.67 FIP, and K/BB percentage, and are second in WHIP with an other-worldly 0.96. While the strength, or lack thereof, of the offenses that they faced must be taken into consideration, it is nonetheless encouraging to see the rotation’s early success.

What makes this hot start even more impressive is that, thus far, it has been everyone except presumed ace Brayan Bello carrying the load. Bello has earned the team’s and fanbase’s patience with his past performances, and there is little doubt that as the rest of the rotation begins to regress to the mean, Bello will progress to the production level that is expected of him.

At the other end of that spectrum is Tanner Houck, who could finally be blossoming into the starting pitcher the Red Sox always hoped he would become.