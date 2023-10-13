Milwaukee Brewers Face a Significant Decision with Mark Canha

When the Brewers swung a trade with the Mets for outfielder Mark Canha, few shockwaves were felt around the league. The Mets, desperate to offload any players on expiring contracts, moved Canha as well as six other big league pieces at the deadline.

At the time of the deal, Canha had already made a name for himself in the league. In the eight years prior to 2023, he spent the majority of the time on the Oakland A’s and emerged as a lefty masher who can play some first base and all three outfield spots.

One thing Canha is particularly good at is flying under the radar. The 34-year-old has posted an OPS+ north of 100 (league-average) every year since 2018 and has been a quietly reliable piece for quite some time now.

Of course, the Brewers knew this when they acquired him. After all, the club makes a living on bringing aboard players who quietly go about their business. However, they likely did not realize that his acquisition would go down as one of the best made at this year’s deadline.