Brett Baty is Finally Breaking Through With The Mets

If you’ve followed the New York Mets at all over the past few years, you know that Brett Baty was a very highly touted prospect. You also know that he failed to live up to those expectations in nearly every way possible to begin his major league career.

Whether it was striking out at an alarming rate (28% in 2023), slowly dribbling the ball on the ground, or getting hit in the face after failing to catch a routine pop-up, the former top prospect presented a liability at third base for a team that thought he would provide stability.

In 2022, Baty broke onto the scene with a home run in his first at-bat, but he ended the year on the injured list with a .184/.244/.342/.586 slash in just 11 games. In a larger sample size in 2023, Baty didn’t have much more success. He recorded a slash of .212/.275/.323/.598 OPS in 108 games. Additionally, he only hit nine home runs and recorded 34 RBIs, and also struck out 109 times.

At this point, most Mets fans were ready to give up on Brett Baty for good. How could a former top prospect look so lost in all aspects of the game? He tore up Triple-A whenever he was there, but somehow lost that offensive prowess as soon as he was called back up to the majors and even carried those struggles into the field. It just didn’t make sense.