Brett Baty Should Be on the New York Mets Right Now

Brett Baty with the DEEP throw from third! pic.twitter.com/7l7lJuEVdo — SNY (@SNYtv) March 8, 2023

Finally looking like someone who could man the hot corner at the highest level, there really shouldn’t be anything holding Baty back. Particularly when he continues to swing such a hot bat. Across 40 at-bats in the Grapefruit League, Baty hit .325/.460/.425.

As previously mentioned, he has only continued that to start the season in Triple-A, where he currently has a 1.325 OPS. Mets GM Billy Eppler was in Syracuse on Thursday night to watch Baty, among other prospects, and the young slugger went 3-for-4 with a home run.

Low Bar to Climb at the MLB Level

Now here is where this gets really frustrating for Mets fans. Brett Baty is an uber-talented player, who is by far the best prospect the Mets have had at third base since David Wright. He has proven to be ready for big league action, yet no promotion has come.

In instances like this, you would assume the reason to hold off on promoting the kid is because the incumbent veteran player is too good to move off the position. That’s not the case though with Eduardo Escobar currently starting at third base.

Escobar’s start this season could be the case of a player looking over his shoulder knowing a top prospect is coming, but even if we zoom out a bit, his first season in a Mets uniform was hardly elite production from the third base position.

We’ll start with the glove, which is the area where the Mets would like you to believe that Escobar has an edge over Baty. Last season, Escobar was worth -11 DRS at third base. His -6 OAA ranked him in the bottom-eight percent of fielders in all of baseball. Not exactly the highest bar to climb for Baty. Now we move to the bat.