The Lone Red Sox’s Starter Who’s Taken a Step Back

In another June start, Bello spiked the baseball as he walked off the field in Toronto. His body language has oftentimes made his frustrations towards the defense behind him clear. These incidents have not ingratiated him to Red Sox fans, who have slowly but surely begun to sour on their once prized prospect.

All of this begs the question, what has caused Bello to struggle this season?

There are many theories about why Bello has struggled, and one of the most prominent is that he needs to do a better job varying his velocities. His sinker, changeup, and slider all sit within 10 miles per hour of each other, reducing the effectiveness of each pitch.

Bello Has to Mix Speeds Better

Bello’s changeup has always been his best pitch, and many, including Red Sox broadcaster Lou Merloni, believe it would be even more effective if he were able to drop the velocity a bit more below his sinker’s speed, which is his primary fastball. The pitches are simply too similar, as they are also within 1.4 inches of horizontal movement of each other; a hitter could guess sinker and get a changeup and still be in a great position to hit, and vice versa.

Another issue for Bello has been his sinker, which is getting hit at an alarming rate for a primary pitch. Last season, opponents hit .278 against the pitch, which while not great, is significantly better than the .344 clip they are hitting the pitch at this season.

Going back to the velocity issue, a drop in changeup velocity would also benefit the sinker, making it appear harder to hitters, who would have a more difficult time adjusting between the two offerings that make up over 70% of the pitches he throws.