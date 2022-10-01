MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Mets vs. Braves for October 1, 2022

Kyle Wright (RHP, Braves) [20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 175.1 IP, 171 K, 52 BB]

I want some skin in the game in this series. I have the play.

We head to Atlanta for the second game of an electric three-game set. After the Braves won last night’s game, the division is locked in a tie. I’m not exactly sure who will win this game (I lean Mets), but I do feel I have a read on the total.

Both of these starting pitchers have been fantastic this season. Max Scherzer has dealt with injuries here and there, but when he’s been on the mound, there are few better pitchers in our game. Kyle Wright is the league’s sole 20-game-winner, but his advanced numbers aren’t as pretty as that win-loss record. Regardless, Wright has put together one of the better seasons in the National League by the traditional numbers.

Kyle Wright has been exceptional against most teams, but not the Mets. In two starts against the Mets this season, he’s rocking a 6.23 ERA. The quality of contact for the Mets against Wright has been extremely strong as well. Through 77 PA against the Mets’ current roster, Wright has a measly 11.2% strike-out rate with a .459 wOBA and a .352 xBA.

The .449 xwOBA, .312 xBA and an alarming .707 xSLG is also troubling for Wright. He has been better at home this season, but the Mets really know how to time him up. Especially coming off a loss yesterday, I expect the Mets bats to show up. Following Wright will be a very solid Braves bullpen, but they did throw their four best arms yesterday. Not only that, the Mets are now extremely familiar with this bullpen.