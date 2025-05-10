The Chatter’s Box: Atlanta’s Pierce Johnson talks to The Rockies Insider

Patrick Lyons: When you get back home to Denver to play the Rockies, what’s the itinerary for you?

Pierce Johnson: I stay at home, so that’s the best, right? Sleep in my own bed. Obviously, see my immediate family. Couple friends come to games. But outside of that it’s still a work trip, so I don’t get to do too much. I stayed at the hotel last night. Just night-game to day-game, tough transition. Catch up with everybody over there. It’s always a fun trip. It’s a busy trip, but it’s a fun trip.

Lyons: For the guys who know you’re from Colorado, I imagine none of them are hitting you up for sightseeing suggestions. But they might ask for some survival tips for three days at altitude, especially the younger players.

Johnson: Some guys ask, but as much as it is something that affects the game, I don’t want to tell guys too much because I don’t want them to think that much more about it. It is a conversation to be had. Sometimes, if they do approach me, I’ll tell them my thoughts and transition. But there’s always adjustments you got to make everywhere you go. So it’s one of those things where you have to know yourself and be able to make the adjustments on the fly. But we have conversations about it every once in a while.

Lyons: You’re performing well once again, but it’s been a sluggish start to the season for the team. It didn’t appear to be the case then and even now that this team was overly concerned with that. Maybe it’s just too early, but is it fair to say that no one hit the panic button at any point?

Johnson: No, we didn’t. I mean, you could see guys pressing a little bit, but who doesn’t? This is our job, right? People don’t understand we had to go face two playoff teams in their barn and we had exhibition games in Arizona prior to that, so we hadn’t even seen Atlanta yet. We had a real tough stretch to start, plus the Padres had some elite starters, their bullpen is phenomenal. And then you face the Dodgers. Obviously, they’re the giant that they are. And then you come home, you face the Phillies, a really good squad, too. We won that series. Baseball, you’re gonna go through stretches. If we would have lost seven in a row in June, it wouldn’t have been as big of a deal. But because you start off on seven, it’s a whole different story. So nobody really hit the panic button. And I feel like guys are finally coming into their own and getting comfortable again, and getting used to the grind of hotel to hotel and back to home, plane after plane. I feel like everybody’s kind of getting in their groove and going from there.