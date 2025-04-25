Boston Red Sox Top 15 Prospects

11. Brandon Clarke – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 5th Round (148), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2027

Fastball Slider Curveball Changeup Command FV 60/70 60/60 40/45 35/45 35/45 45+

It’s never been a question about stuff for Clarke, whose lively fastball and sharp slider made him one of the top left-handed pitchers in the country out of high school. Struggles to stay on the mound and inconsistent command resulted in Clarke transferring from Alabama to State College of Florida where his stuff really began to shine, striking out 107 batters in 74 1/3 innings and generally improved command.

Clarke created a lot of buzz during spring with his fastball sitting in the upper 90s and delivery looking much more repeatable. Pair the upper 90s velocity with seven feet of extension and you’ve got an easy plus fastball. His tweaked slider looks like a plus pitch as well, averaging 11 inches of sweep at 86-88 MPH. He is still finding a feel for his curveball and changeup, but the fastball, slider combination looks like it can play in a big league bullpen tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle Clarke’s development given his injury history with a pair of pitches that could handle being fast-tracked to the show.

12. David Sandlin – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (325), 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2026

Fastball Cutter Slider SPlitter Curveball Command FV 55/60 55/55 50/50 40/50 40/40 40/45 45+

Acquired from the Royals in exchange for John Schreiber ahead of the 2024 season, Sandlin has swing and miss stuff, but is still learning how to convert it into consistent run prevention.

Arsenal

Sandlin utilizes five different offerings, but leans most heavily on his fastball, cutter and slider. The fastball sits 95-98 MPH with some carry, but his inconsistency locating it can result in the pitch getting hit around a little bit, as opponents posted an .840 OPS against it in 2024. It is a similar story with his upper 80s cutter that he added ahead of the 2025 season, which generates good whiff numbers, but also can get hit hard. When he is locating it, it’s an above average offering.

Sandlin scrapped his sweeper for a more traditional slider at 82-84 MPH, flashing above average as well. He will mix in an upper 70s curveball and upper 80s splitter on occasion with the latter flashing average more frequently.

Outlook

The Red Sox made some tweaks to Sandlin’s arsenal, adding a harder cutter, tweaking his slider and eliminating his sweeper, which could result in a bit of an adjustment period for him as he gets his second taste of Double-A in 2025. With a heater that can comfortably be plus with better execution and some intriguing secondaries, Sandlin has a chance to stick in the rotation, but some injury concerns and inconsistent command could make him best suited for a hybrid role or high-leverage relief option. In shorter spurts, his fastball could play closer to double plus.

13. Allan Castro – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $100K, 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 45/45 45/55 55/55 50/50 45

Castro showed flashes of what could be an intriguing outfielder at points in 2024, with a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 105 MPH and a 46% hard hit rate. The challenge for Castro was consistency. He OPS’d .827 in April, .560 in May, 1.082 in July and around .600 over the final two months.

While there’s enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday role from the switch-hitter, his right-handed swing lags behind and his bat path is not necessarily conducive to tapping into his solid raw power. Still just 21 years old at the start of the 2025 season, Castro has time to iron things out and his above average wheels and ability to at least plug into centerfield give him a good chance of at least landing as a fourth outfielder.

14. Payton Tolle – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’6″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (50), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2027

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 60/70 45/55 40/45 40/50 45

A big southpaw with a very unique delivery, Tolle started to dominate on the mound upon transferring from Wichita St.–where he was a two way player–to TCU and focusing on solely pitching. Tolle works down the mound impressively for a 6-foot-6 southpaw, getting 7.7 feet of extension, which would be tops in all of MLB.

The extension he gets on a 93-95 MPH fastball helps it play up closer to the upper 90s, while also getting decent carry. He will also mix in a two seamer with run and ride. The secondaries are a work in progress for Tolle, with his slider ahead of his inconsistent changeup. The Red Sox will try Tolle as a starter, but he has the goods to be the funky southpaw reliever seemingly every team covets for their bullpen.

15. Juan Valera – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2028

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 60/60 50/55 40/45 40/45 45

A flame throwing right-hander who reached High-A before his 19th birthday, Valera has standout arm talent that he is still working to convert into a well-rounded arsenal. Previously sitting in the mid 90s, Valera now sits 96-98 MPH, touching triple digits. It is somewhat of a flat fastball, though the sheer velocity from a teenage arm is hard to overlook.

His cutterish slider at 88-91 MPH is his most relied upon secondary offering with a good feel to land it for a strike. Valera’s power changeup flashes, but is still an early work in progress. Valera’s arm talent alone makes him an exciting prospect, though he will need to make some strides towards being more of a pitcher than a thrower.

Names to Watch

Miguel Bleis – OF – (High-A): Bleis has been a buzzy name in the Red Sox system since the team signed him for $1.5 million in 2021, but injuries and inconsistent results have pumped the breaks on the hype train some. He will still just be 21 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season and offers an intriguing blend of power potential and speed up the middle. It just remains to be seen whether his swing mechanics and approach will allow him to get into that power consistently enough.

Conrad Cason – RHP/SS – (CPX): A fascinating prospect, Cason was a two-way standout in high school with a fastball that bumped up to the mid 90s in his senior season along with some power projection in the box. He picks it well at shortstop and is an above average runner, making it fascinating to see what the Red Sox ultimately decide to do with Cason developmentally. They shelled out second round money ($1.25 million) to sign him away from a Mississippi St. commitment in the 8th round, likely due to the fact that the Red Sox brass can see the potential Cason offers whether it be on the mound or at the plate.

Yordanny Monegro – RHP – (Double-A): Monegro has produced consistent results on the mound as a pro, boasting a strikeout rate of 30% and a 3.30 ERA entering 2025. Free passes have been a bit of an issue at points, but he was able to cut the walk rate below 10% in 2024, absolutely dominating over his final nine starts of the season at High-A, where he allowed just two earned runs.

Monegro’s best pitch is his plus slider that opponents hit just .170 against in 2024 and his curveball gives him a second quality breaking ball. His fastball shape leaves a bit to be desired, but he wields both a four seamer and a sinker at 93-95 MPH which induce enough weak contact.

Johanfran Garcia – C – (Low-A): The brother of Jhostynxon Garcia, Johanfran was slow out of the gate in the DSL before taking a big step forward in the Florida Complex League, where he posted a .905 OPS in 42 games in 2023. Garcia was off to a great start in Low-A in 2024 before tearing his ACL on the base paths and likely wont return until the middle of the 2025 season. He has the tools to be an average defensive catcher with potentially above average power if he can cut down on the whiff.

Luis Guerrero – RHP – (MLB): A hard thrower with quality secondaries, Guerrero looks like a high-probability relief arm who can be stretched multiple innings. His fastball sits 95-97 MPH while his low 80s sweeper and upper 80s changeup look like above average secondaries when he is commanding them. The two secondaries generate nearly 30 inches of horizontal separation, creating an uncomfortable at bat for hitters, but also making it difficult for Guerrero to consistently land his stuff in the zone. With improved command, Guerrero could be a valuable bullpen piece.

Jedixson Paez – RHP – (High-A): Nothing jumps off of the page stuff wise when you look at Paez, but he attacks hitters with a deep bag of pitches that he can locate consistently. His 79-81 MPH curveball is his best offering and he commands it extremely well, landing it for a strike at a 72% clip in 2024. He will also mix in a changeup, cutter, slider, four seamer, two seamer.

The changeup and two seamer get plenty of chase thanks to his ability to start both offerings right on the edge of the zone. His velocity is only in the low 90s, but he’ll be 21 years old for the entirety of 2025 and could miss enough barrels and get enough ground balls to be a back end starter.

Harold Rivas – OF – (DSL): A standout athlete with exciting upside, the Red Sox signed Rivas for $950,000 out of Venezuela in the 2025 IFA cycle. His reads and actions are ahead of his years in centerfield with plus speed to put him over the top. There’s more strength to dream on in his 6-foot-2, 170 pound frame and there’s already enough bat speed to envision average power. If he posts solid contact rates in his pro debut, Rivas could be a buzzy name in the Sox system.

Mikey Romero – 2B – (Double-A): A first round pick in 2022, Romero was slowed out of the gate due to injuries, but turned in an encouraging 2024 campaign, where he launched 16 home runs in 75 games between Low-A and High-A on his way to a 125 wRC+ in his age 20 season.

He’s aggressive with a lofty swing that can result in some swing and miss, though as he as added strength his ability to consistently drive the ball in the air has resulted in intriguing power to all fields. The Red Sox continue to move him around the infield, though his fringy range and arm project best at second base. If he can shore up the chase and whiff some, there’s enough offensive upside for a power-hitting second baseman.

Dorian Soto – SS – (DSL): The crown jewel of the Red Sox 2025 IFA class ($1.4 million), Soto is a switch-hitting shortstop who already stands at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with longer levers that help him generate plenty of whip and bat speed. Despite the longer frame at such a young age, Soto has a good feel for the barrel and strike zone. He has the tendency to fly open with his front side, but when he maintains direction, there’s ability to back spin the ball to all fields. There’s an exciting blend of hit and power potential from both sides of the plate, even if Soto ultimately does have to move off of shortstop.

Nelly Taylor – OF – (High-A): A great athlete, Taylor was a multi-sport standout in high school, earning offers to play college basketball as well. He elected to go the JuCo route, playing at Polk State CC in Florida before standing out in the Cape Cod League. After a second strong season at Polk State in 2023, the Red Sox snagged Taylor in the 11th round, signing him to an over slot $300,000 bonus.

Taylor’s plus speed and defensive ability in centerfield elevate his floor, though his exit velocities jumped in 2024, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.5 MPH. A selective hitter as well, Taylor will draw his walks, taking some pressure off of the fringy hit tool. If he can tap into his added raw power more in games more frequently, Taylor could be an intriguing outfield piece.