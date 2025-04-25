Boston Red Sox Top 15 Prospects
Led by the top prospect in all of baseball and two more top 40 prospects in the game, the Red Sox are on the cusp of contention.
The Boston Red Sox boast one of baseball’s best farm systems, both from a talent and depth perspective. Of course, it always helps when you have three top 40 prospects in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, but it seems like each time you check in on a Red Sox prospect, whether it be an arm or a bat, they are progressing well.
The system is a fun combination of the remnants of Chaim Bloom’s strong drafting and the impact of Craig Breslow and company’s pitching expertise and well-documented bat speed program. The most tangible shift has been the leap so many Red Sox prospect arms have made, whether it be an uptick in stuff or overhauled arsenal entirely.
Leaps from guys like Connelly Early, Brandon Clarke, Hunter Dobbins and Jedixson Perez make it hard not to buy into what the organization is doing on the pitching development front. Even after the Red Sox graduate their “Big Three”, the organization is poised to be a talent factory for some time.
1. Roman Anthony – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (79), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/60
|55/70
|55/55
|45/55
|65
Roman Anthony hammers the ball consistently, producing some of the most impressive batted ball data in minor league baseball, while flying up the ranks. After tearing through Triple-A shortly after his 20th birthday to close out his impressive 2024 season, Anthony solidified himself as the top prospect in baseball.
Offense
Anthony starts upright with his hands rested by his ear before pulling his hands back as he sinks into his back side. While his hands travel a decent distance, the move keeps his upper and lower half in sync while maintaining rhythm, consistently getting into a powerful launch position.
A huge improvement for Anthony in 2024 was his ability to hit breaking balls, seeing his OPS climb from the low 500s against spin to the low 700s. That may sound insubstantial, put when you hit fastballs to the tune of an OPS over 1.000 and velocity 93+ MPH to an OPS above 1.100, even just average numbers against breaking balls should be enough to put up the impressive slash line that Anthony posted in 2024.
Anthony’s raw power is comfortably double plus, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH and hard hit rate of 53% in 2024. While he successfully tapped into more game power at the upper levels, he has room for even more as he could still benefit from finding some more loft in his swing. If Anthony can raise his average launch angle of 9.5 degrees on batted balls 95+ MPH, 30+ homers would be easily attainable.
That said, he still compiles plenty of extra base hits even when he is not leaving the yard, adding 32 doubles and four triples in 130 games. A very patient hitter, Anthony has run a chase rate around 20% between 2023 and 2024, resulting in a walk rate north of 15% in that span. With at least an average feel to hit as well, Anthony has the goods to be a well-rounded, middle-of-the-order masher.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Anthony covers plenty of ground and already commands center field with a fair amount of comfort. From the direct routes he takes to the way he played the ball off of Greenville’s jagged center field wall, Anthony has looked the part at each stop.
He may slow down a bit as he fills out, but already getting good jumps with direct routes, Anthony has a decent shot of sticking up the middle. Given the presence of Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran in Boston, Anthony is likely to move to a corner where he should comfortably grade out as above average. Anthony provides some value on the base paths, but could be more efficient swiping 21 bags on 28 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Anthony was one of the most productive hitters in the minor leagues as a 19/20-year-old at the upper levels and he is still not even a finished product by his standards. If Anthony is able to find a bit more lift without compromising his good feel to hit, he could easily eclipse 30 home runs while getting on base at a strong clip. Consistently hitting the ball hard to all fields, Anthony should consistently run a high BABIP with the potential to pile up doubles in droves if the home run output stalls some. His feel to hit, approach and raw power make him a high floor masher, but he has the offensive upside to be a star.
2. Kristian Campbell – 2B,OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (132), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|45/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55
An impressive athlete with plus raw power, Campbell has been one of the biggest breakout prospects in the Minor Leagues despite an unorthodox swing path.
Offense
Starting with a closed stance and his hands high, Campbell toe taps into stride before unleashing explosive bat speed and rotational power. The swing looks more erratic than it is because of the high effort and violence. Somehow, he produces average contact rates both in and out of the zone. His front side leads his swing, pulling open as his hands pump behind him, somehow still maintaining tension, which helps him produce such impressive bat speed, but also results in hard stuff boring in tying him up. With so much rotational effort, once he commits to it’s hard to shut it down, or get the barrel out on pitches running further in than he anticipated, resulting in uncomfortable handcuffed, half hearted swings.
His whippy bat speed generates plus exit velocities and allows him to do major damage when he can get his hands out in front of him, especially with a a flatter path that can make it more difficult consistently tap into his raw pop in games when he is catching the ball deep. That said, he avoids ground balls enough for his 106 MPH 90th percentile exit velocity to at least translate into plenty of doubles while mixing in homers. When he does get the ball in the air, it absolutely flies, capable of launching homers north of 460 feet and 114 MPH.
The approach is solid for Campbell, particularly against spin, which he recognizes well. He will cheat for fastballs at times, expanding the zone a bit more against velocity. Despite his plus raw power, Campbell’s path will more likely be conducive to doubles and high BABIP.
Defense/Speed
A great athlete, Campbell is a plus runner, but is still searching for his primary defensive home. The Red Sox have moved him all over the diamond, seeing action at shortstop, second base, centerfield and even third base. His fringy arm and actions may push him from the left side of the infield, projecting best at second base or centerfield if he can find more comfort with his reads and routes out there. His speed is evident on the base paths where he is capable of swiping 20+ bags annually.
Outlook
There’s not a lot of examples of players who swing like Campbell having success at the big league level, however he has had little issue turning around velocity inside or upstairs as well as hitting breaking stuff in his professional career. If he is able to maintain his average exit velocity of 91 MPH and ridiculously high line drive rate, he could be a doubles machine who consistently produces a high BABIP. If Campbell can find his footing in centerfield, that would significantly improve his outlook as well. There’s a few “ifs” with Campbell because of how unique the profile is and how erratic the swing can be, but it’s hard to argue against the results and data.
3. Marcelo Mayer – SS – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|45/45
|50/55
|50/50
|50/55
|55
A well-rounded game with exciting potential in the batter’s box, Mayer has offset some hit tool concern with added power and the ability to stick at shortstop. Injuries have limited Mayer to fewer than 80 games in back to back seasons, which creating some availability concerns.
Offense
Starting upright and slightly open, Mayer does not feature much pre-swing movement, with a load that is predicated on a coil into his back side and small stride. Mayer unleashes impressive bat speed, but can be long to the ball as he can counter-rotate and too much, resulting in the bat being wrapped behind him some. As a result, Mayer has the tendency to compensate by pulling off with his front side, making it more difficult to stay on softer stuff at the bottom of the zone.
Mayer produced just a .530 OPS against changeups in 2024 with a 300 point OPS gap against all pitch types in the top half of the zone vs. the bottom half, with the struggles being in the latter. One of several Red sox farmhands to benefit from their bat speed program, Mayer saw his average exit velocity jump from 89 MPH to 91 MPH in 2024 while handling velocity with ease. In 2024, Mayer hit nearly .340 with an OPS over .900 against fastballs 93+ MPH while seeing his contact rates climb.
His long levers help him generate the aforementioned impact, but can also contribute to his higher ground ball rates and challenges to hit secondaries. Mayer’s raw power is plus, but he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently to tap into even just above average game power. He took a bit step forward swing decisions wise in 2024, cutting his chase rate by 8% and overall strike out rate by 4%.
The hit tool is likely to be average at best, but plus raw power and improving swing decisions give Mayer the potential to be an above average offensive threat who is capable of hitting at least 20-25 home runs with plenty of doubles given his ability to hit the ball hard to all fields.
Defense/Speed
Though just an average runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be an above average defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short despite not being the most explosive athlete. He has good instincts and the ability to throw from different arm angles, making it easy to project him to stay at the position. Mayer improved his base stealing ability in 2024, swiping 13 bags on 15 tries.
Outlook
Though injuries ultimately cut his campaign short again, Mayer took a big step forward in 2024, after struggling in 43 Double-A games in 2023. Not only did he hit the ball significantly harder, but he also cut his strikeout rate and added value on the base paths. Plus raw power from the left side and the ability to stick at shortstop make Mayer easy to pencil in as the Red Sox future at shortstop even if the hit tool is fringy. The bigger concern is his availability as he tries to eclipse the 100 game plateau for the first time in his career in 2025.
4. Franklin Arias – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $525,000, 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|35/45
|50/50
|45/55
|50+
Signed as a glove-first shortstop in 2023, Arias has developed impressively in the batter’s box, tapping into more impact while maintaining good contact and chase rates. Arias is a strong candidate to be the Red Sox next top overall prospect after Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer graduate given his relative polish and upside.
Hitting
Arias showcases impressive balance and lower half control in the box, gathering into his back side with a slow, hovering leg kick. There’s a chance sharper secondaries at more challenging levels could pull him onto his front side more often, but his strong ability to recognize spin and repeat his moves has helped at Low-A. If his ground ball rate remains elevated, an adjustment to keep his weight back longer should not be too difficult for him given the feel for his lower half that he already has.
He boasts a good feel for the barrel, spoiling tough pitches and posting good contact rates within the zone. The barrel control paired with his chase rate south of 20% in 2024 has made Arias quite difficult to punch out, being set down less than 15% of the time as a pro with a walk rate of nearly 13%. Arias flashes average power to the pull side with above average exit velocities for his age in 2024, though at this stage, his flatter swing path is more likely to result in line drives and doubles rather than high home run totals.
There’s still more room for Arias to add strength and as he develops he could make adjustments to elevate the ball more consistently, but for now, he skews slightly towards hit-over-power with strong on base skills and still enough impact to hit around 15 homers.
Defense/Speed
Though he is just an average runner, Arias gets the most out of his speed thanks to his solid first step and impressive instincts. Good hands and footwork help Arias attack the baseball on the dirt with confidence and is capable of getting the ball out quick. He puts himself in position to make more difficult plays look routine with the ability to make the difficult plays thanks to his above average arm. Despite not being a burner, Arias has been an effective base stealer at the lower levels, going 35 for 41 in that regard in 2024.
Outlook
Solid tools across the board with the instincts and baseball IQ to squeeze the most out of his ability, Arias has the upside to be an above average regular at shortstop, but is at least a high probability big league piece with his defensive value. With the huge leap Arias made from his age 18 to 19 season and seamless transition to Low-A, the Red Sox are understandably optimistic on his chances of becoming an everyday shortstop.
5. Luis Perales – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Slider
|Cutter
|Splitter
|Command
|FV
|70/70
|45/50
|50/55
|60/65
|40/45
|50
Boasting an elite fastball, secondaries and command are a work in progress, but through the 2023 season, Perales has only thrown 127 pro innings due to the pandemic and injuries. Despite not pitching above High-A the upside of Perales was enough for the Red Sox to add Perales to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. Perales was enjoying a breakout in 2024 before Tommy John surgery cut his campaign short.
Arsenal
A unique delivery with even more unique pitch characteristics, Perales features and over-the-top delivery, but creates an uphill angle as his hands break and he takes his arm back. This creates a bit of a slingshot effect, with his arm being the last thing that the hitter sees.
His ridiculous arm speed from the over-the-top angle creates elite ride and minimal horizontal movement. Perales saw his fastball tick up 97.5 MPH on average through his first nine starts of 2024 with 20 inches of induced vertical break from a six foot release height. He picks up elite whiff numbers within the zone often generating high chase rates (36%). It’s easily a double plus heater.
Searching for more consistency with his secondaries throughout the 2023 season, Perales gained confidence in his cutter, throwing it more frequently in the latter half of the season before unveiling an improved version of it in 2024. He tweaked it to have a bit less ride and more horizontal, looking more like a cutter/slider hybrid at two ticks higher velocity.
The pitch that made the biggest leap for Perales in 2024 was his splitter. More than doubling his usage, Perales was able to kill five inches of vertical movement on it while filling up the zone at a near 70% clip. Between the ride his fastball features as well as his arm speed and release angle, the splitter creates a tunneling nightmare for hitters, looking the same out of the hand before the 16 inches of vertical separation and 12 MPH velocity separation pulls the splitter out of the sky.
Perales will also mix in a mid 80s slider that has fallen behind his cutter and splitter, but is a reliable offering to right-handed hitters.
Outlook
Perales demonstrated everything you would want to see from him and then some in 2024 before his season was cut to just nine starts. His fastball was up two ticks, but he was far less reliant on it thanks to the development of his splitter and cutter. He also filled up the zone at a career-best clip of 66% between those seven High-A and two Double-A starts. The result was pure dominance for Perales, striking out 56 batters in 33 2/3 innings.
It will be important to see how Perales returns from Tommy John surgery in 2026, but assuming it looks anything like the 2024 version of him, he will quickly re-solidify himself as one of the nastier arms in the minor leagues. Perales has the stuff to be a volatile No. 3 starter in the respect that he could give you flashes of more or less dependent on his command and execution.
6. Yophery Rodriguez – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $1.5M – 2023 (MIL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|45/55
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|50
The top IFA signing in the Brewers 2023 class, Rodriguez hit the ground running as a pro, standing out with his polish and upside in the batter’s box as a 17-year-old in the DSL. He skipped over the Arizona Complex League, handling Low-A pitching well as one of the younger hitters in the league.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his feet shoulder-width apart and a relaxed bat waggle to stay loose, Rodriguez gathers into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that is relatively slow building and controlled.
His hands are extremely quick with an adjustable lower half and a patient approach. His strong, but adjustable lower half and feel for the barrel helps him still have something behind his swing even when he is a bit out front or fooled. Already showcasing the ability to run into balls to his pull side, Rodriguez is also comfortable driving the ball where it’s pitched, spraying plenty of line drives the other way.
He is already an extremely patient hitter, laying off of spin and maintaining a chase rate around 20% as a pro. Like many young left-handed hitters, breaking balls from southpaws gave him trouble, sometimes bailing out on them when they start inside. He has looked far improved in that regard in his second pro season.
The aforementioned adjustability and feel to hit has shined through in his challenging Low-A assignment, spoiling tough pitches and getting to pitches in each quadrant of the zone. With a swing and approach that is ahead-of-his-years, along with the potential for at least average power as he fills out, Rodriguez boasts a lofty offensive ceiling along with less perceived risk than his peers.
Defense/Speed
At least an average runner, Rodriguez should be given ample reps in center field. He is still getting comfortable with his reads and jumps, which were shaky in his pro debut. He showcased good closing speed even after a delayed jump and can kick it into gear pretty quickly, providing optimism that he can stick up the middle as he gains experience. If he does move to a corner, his average arm could handle it.
Quick enough to be a threat on the base paths, Rodriguez struggles to get good jumps at this point, making him an inefficient base stealer.
Outlook
Left-handed hitting center fielders with Rodriguez’s upside do not grow on trees, and while he still has a long way to go, the Dominican teenager already looks like a great signing for $1.5 million and a tremendous acquisition by Boston. He took a huge step in 2024 by handling an aggressive Low-A assignment as an 18-year-old.
The Brewers have enjoyed plenty of success in International Free Agency over the last couple years, with Jackson Chourio ($1.8M) and Jeferson Quero ($200k) all serving as the most notable recent success stories. Similar to the aforementioned two, Rodriguez has the skill set to climb relatively quickly in the Red Sox system after being acquired in the Quinn Priester deal. He has the upside of an above average everyday center fielder.
7. Jhostynxon Garcia – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $350K – 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|30/40
|50/55
|55/55
|40/50
|50
Built like an NFL running back, Garcia is physical and athletic. He could use more refinement both offensively and defensively, but his natural ability really started to shine through in his breakout 2024 campaign that saw him climb three levels.
Hitting
Starting upright, Garcia gets into his lower half with a big leg kick as he sinks into his back side. His hands are extremely quick, but his swing is grooved for lift. The loft paired with strong bat speed helped Garcia launch 23 home runs and 52 extra base hits in 107 games in 2024, but also contributed to some challenges against elevated fastballs as well as staying on spin at times.
Garcia is an aggressive hitter, with a chase rate north of 30% and fringy contact rates, providing some concern that he could be challenged to get into his power consistently enough at the upper levels, but considering the fact that he started his age 22 season at the Double-A level in 2025, Garcia has plenty of time to refine his offensive game.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Garcia can cover a fair amount of ground in center field, but his jumps could be quicker and his routes more efficient. His closing speed and ability to finish plays make him capable of potentially sticking in centerfield, but he may project best in a corner where his plus arm will play well. Garcia’s speed hasn’t yet translated into a ton of stolen bases, as he was 17 for 24 in that department in 2024.
Outlook
After two below average seasons to start his pro career, Garcia broke out in a big way in 2024, climbing three levels while posting an OPS near .900. The power and speed combination is exciting from Garcia, but he will need to clean up his approach and sharpen his reads and routes to continue on an everyday player’s track, but he has a good chance of at least settling as a toolsy platoon option.
8. Connelly Early – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 5th Round (151), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Cutter
|Slider
|Changeup
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|50/50
|45/45
|50/50
|60/65
|50/50
|40/50
|45+
An athletic lefty, Early has seen his velocity tick up since being drafted while benefitting from some tweaks to his arsenal. Early is a strong breakout candidate as he enters his age 23 season.
Arsenal
Early utilizes five offerings that work well off of each other from a low-three quarters release that can create a slight cross-fire feel for hitters. His fastball has climbed from the low 90s at UVA to 92-94 MPH in his first pro season to 93-96 MPH in the early going of 2025. The ride and run plays up from his release point, but his fastball command lags behind his feel for his secondaries, particularly his changeup.
Early’s changeup feel is quite impressive spotting it consistently at the bottom third of the zone, picking up plenty of whiff and chase below. He has landed it for a strike nearly 70% of the time as a pro, throwing it more than his fastball to righties and still mixing it in effectively left on left.
The slider and curveball both look like average offerings for Early, with the mid 80s slider being leaned on about 5% more frequently. He has tightened up his low 80s curveball, making it a more effective pitch to bury under the barrels to righties in order to take them off of the changeup, fastball cadence. He will also mix in a mid 80s cutter that is an effective taste-breaker.
Outlook
Early will need to hold his velocity uptick into longer outings as well as deeper into the season to add some more validity to the exciting early results in 2025, but his finish to his 2024 season was a strong indicator that there could be even more to be excited about in the southpaw’s second taste of Double-A. He will need to refine his fastball command further, to reach his potential of a No. 4 starter, though it is easy to envision at least a fringe No. 5 starter with the floor of a solid depth option who could help the Red Sox somewhat soon.
9. Hunter Dobbins – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 8th Round (226), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Slider
|Sweeper
|Curveball
|SPlitter
|Command
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|45/45
|50/50
|45/50
|50/50
|45+
Added to the 40-man roster as a high floor big league arm ahead of the 2025 season, Dobbins looks like a solid No. 5 starter who can eat innings.
Arsenal
Dobbins does not have a clear plus pitch, but has five solid offerings that he commands well. His cut-ride fastball ticked up in 2024, averaging 95 MPH with just enough cut to avoid barrels, evidenced by the fact that he only allowed one home run on his heater all year. His fastball is far more effective against right-handed hitters, picking up plenty of pop ups and generally weak contact in the air.
Of his trio of breaking balls, the slider is the best for Dobbins in the upper 80. His low 80s sweeper and upper 70s curveball are average pitches as well with good separation from each other in the velocity and shape department. Finally, Dobbins will mix in a splitter that looks much improved in 2025, now throwing it harder in the low 90s, but with more horizontal break and drop.
Outlook
Dobbins improved velocity and ability to keep the ball in the yard (2 HR in 125 2/3 IP in 2024) have vaulted him from depth arm to a No. 5 starter’s outlook. With his challenges to get lefties out at points in 2024, the development of his splitter heading into 2025 only helps his case as well. The Red Sox increased confidence in Dobbins made Quinn Priester expendable (traded to Brewers), and while there is no shortage of starting pitching options for the Red Sox when everyone is healthy, Dobbins has a chance to carve out a role as a reliable No. 5 starter who can take on plenty of innings.
10. Yoelin Cespedes – 2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.4M, 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|30/40
|40/50
|45/45
|40/50
|45+
Explosive bat speed helps Cespedes tap into frame-defying power at the DSL and complex levels, but he has struggled to stay on the field.
Offense
Starting in his base and somewhat pigeon-toed, Cespedes previously utilized a bigger gathering leg kick, but has calmed it down some to a medium stride that sees him step in the bucket slightly. His lower half is strong and powerful with explosive rotational strength that allows him to squeeze out every drop of power in his 5-foot-9, 175 pound frame.
An aggressive hitter, Cespedes cut down the chase rate some in his abbreviated second pro season, though he could still benefit from being more selective. His above average exit velocities paired with a knack for elevating the ball to the pull side give Cespedes 20 home run potential. He is not the most adjustable in terms of being able to adjust to pitches outside of the zone when he is fooled, but Cespedes does a good job within the zone where his contact rate has sat north of 85% as a pro.
Defense/Speed
A fringe-average runner, Cespedes has good hands with the actions to make the routine plays at shortstop, though he projects best at second base due to his fringy arm and range. He is unlikely to be much of a factor on the base paths, but is not a clogger.
Outlook
Cespedes has missed out on plenty of reps in the early going of his pro career, making for what could be a big adjustment to full season ball in 2025 in what will still just be his age 19 season. If Cespedes can improve his swing decisions, he could be an intriguing power-hitting second baseman capable of hitting 20 homers.
11. Brandon Clarke – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 5th Round (148), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Slider
|Curveball
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|60/70
|60/60
|40/45
|35/45
|35/45
|45+
It’s never been a question about stuff for Clarke, whose lively fastball and sharp slider made him one of the top left-handed pitchers in the country out of high school. Struggles to stay on the mound and inconsistent command resulted in Clarke transferring from Alabama to State College of Florida where his stuff really began to shine, striking out 107 batters in 74 1/3 innings and generally improved command.
Clarke created a lot of buzz during spring with his fastball sitting in the upper 90s and delivery looking much more repeatable. Pair the upper 90s velocity with seven feet of extension and you’ve got an easy plus fastball. His tweaked slider looks like a plus pitch as well, averaging 11 inches of sweep at 86-88 MPH. He is still finding a feel for his curveball and changeup, but the fastball, slider combination looks like it can play in a big league bullpen tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle Clarke’s development given his injury history with a pair of pitches that could handle being fast-tracked to the show.
12. David Sandlin – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (325), 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Cutter
|Slider
|SPlitter
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|55/60
|55/55
|50/50
|40/50
|40/40
|40/45
|45+
Acquired from the Royals in exchange for John Schreiber ahead of the 2024 season, Sandlin has swing and miss stuff, but is still learning how to convert it into consistent run prevention.
Arsenal
Sandlin utilizes five different offerings, but leans most heavily on his fastball, cutter and slider. The fastball sits 95-98 MPH with some carry, but his inconsistency locating it can result in the pitch getting hit around a little bit, as opponents posted an .840 OPS against it in 2024. It is a similar story with his upper 80s cutter that he added ahead of the 2025 season, which generates good whiff numbers, but also can get hit hard. When he is locating it, it’s an above average offering.
Sandlin scrapped his sweeper for a more traditional slider at 82-84 MPH, flashing above average as well. He will mix in an upper 70s curveball and upper 80s splitter on occasion with the latter flashing average more frequently.
Outlook
The Red Sox made some tweaks to Sandlin’s arsenal, adding a harder cutter, tweaking his slider and eliminating his sweeper, which could result in a bit of an adjustment period for him as he gets his second taste of Double-A in 2025. With a heater that can comfortably be plus with better execution and some intriguing secondaries, Sandlin has a chance to stick in the rotation, but some injury concerns and inconsistent command could make him best suited for a hybrid role or high-leverage relief option. In shorter spurts, his fastball could play closer to double plus.
13. Allan Castro – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $100K, 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/45
|45/55
|55/55
|50/50
|45
Castro showed flashes of what could be an intriguing outfielder at points in 2024, with a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 105 MPH and a 46% hard hit rate. The challenge for Castro was consistency. He OPS’d .827 in April, .560 in May, 1.082 in July and around .600 over the final two months.
While there’s enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday role from the switch-hitter, his right-handed swing lags behind and his bat path is not necessarily conducive to tapping into his solid raw power. Still just 21 years old at the start of the 2025 season, Castro has time to iron things out and his above average wheels and ability to at least plug into centerfield give him a good chance of at least landing as a fourth outfielder.
14. Payton Tolle – LHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (50), 2024 (BOS) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|60/70
|45/55
|40/45
|40/50
|45
A big southpaw with a very unique delivery, Tolle started to dominate on the mound upon transferring from Wichita St.–where he was a two way player–to TCU and focusing on solely pitching. Tolle works down the mound impressively for a 6-foot-6 southpaw, getting 7.7 feet of extension, which would be tops in all of MLB.
The extension he gets on a 93-95 MPH fastball helps it play up closer to the upper 90s, while also getting decent carry. He will also mix in a two seamer with run and ride. The secondaries are a work in progress for Tolle, with his slider ahead of his inconsistent changeup. The Red Sox will try Tolle as a starter, but he has the goods to be the funky southpaw reliever seemingly every team covets for their bullpen.
15. Juan Valera – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2028
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|40/45
|40/45
|45
A flame throwing right-hander who reached High-A before his 19th birthday, Valera has standout arm talent that he is still working to convert into a well-rounded arsenal. Previously sitting in the mid 90s, Valera now sits 96-98 MPH, touching triple digits. It is somewhat of a flat fastball, though the sheer velocity from a teenage arm is hard to overlook.
His cutterish slider at 88-91 MPH is his most relied upon secondary offering with a good feel to land it for a strike. Valera’s power changeup flashes, but is still an early work in progress. Valera’s arm talent alone makes him an exciting prospect, though he will need to make some strides towards being more of a pitcher than a thrower.
Names to Watch
Miguel Bleis – OF – (High-A): Bleis has been a buzzy name in the Red Sox system since the team signed him for $1.5 million in 2021, but injuries and inconsistent results have pumped the breaks on the hype train some. He will still just be 21 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season and offers an intriguing blend of power potential and speed up the middle. It just remains to be seen whether his swing mechanics and approach will allow him to get into that power consistently enough.
Conrad Cason – RHP/SS – (CPX): A fascinating prospect, Cason was a two-way standout in high school with a fastball that bumped up to the mid 90s in his senior season along with some power projection in the box. He picks it well at shortstop and is an above average runner, making it fascinating to see what the Red Sox ultimately decide to do with Cason developmentally. They shelled out second round money ($1.25 million) to sign him away from a Mississippi St. commitment in the 8th round, likely due to the fact that the Red Sox brass can see the potential Cason offers whether it be on the mound or at the plate.
Yordanny Monegro – RHP – (Double-A): Monegro has produced consistent results on the mound as a pro, boasting a strikeout rate of 30% and a 3.30 ERA entering 2025. Free passes have been a bit of an issue at points, but he was able to cut the walk rate below 10% in 2024, absolutely dominating over his final nine starts of the season at High-A, where he allowed just two earned runs.
Monegro’s best pitch is his plus slider that opponents hit just .170 against in 2024 and his curveball gives him a second quality breaking ball. His fastball shape leaves a bit to be desired, but he wields both a four seamer and a sinker at 93-95 MPH which induce enough weak contact.
Johanfran Garcia – C – (Low-A): The brother of Jhostynxon Garcia, Johanfran was slow out of the gate in the DSL before taking a big step forward in the Florida Complex League, where he posted a .905 OPS in 42 games in 2023. Garcia was off to a great start in Low-A in 2024 before tearing his ACL on the base paths and likely wont return until the middle of the 2025 season. He has the tools to be an average defensive catcher with potentially above average power if he can cut down on the whiff.
Luis Guerrero – RHP – (MLB): A hard thrower with quality secondaries, Guerrero looks like a high-probability relief arm who can be stretched multiple innings. His fastball sits 95-97 MPH while his low 80s sweeper and upper 80s changeup look like above average secondaries when he is commanding them. The two secondaries generate nearly 30 inches of horizontal separation, creating an uncomfortable at bat for hitters, but also making it difficult for Guerrero to consistently land his stuff in the zone. With improved command, Guerrero could be a valuable bullpen piece.
Jedixson Paez – RHP – (High-A): Nothing jumps off of the page stuff wise when you look at Paez, but he attacks hitters with a deep bag of pitches that he can locate consistently. His 79-81 MPH curveball is his best offering and he commands it extremely well, landing it for a strike at a 72% clip in 2024. He will also mix in a changeup, cutter, slider, four seamer, two seamer.
The changeup and two seamer get plenty of chase thanks to his ability to start both offerings right on the edge of the zone. His velocity is only in the low 90s, but he’ll be 21 years old for the entirety of 2025 and could miss enough barrels and get enough ground balls to be a back end starter.
Harold Rivas – OF – (DSL): A standout athlete with exciting upside, the Red Sox signed Rivas for $950,000 out of Venezuela in the 2025 IFA cycle. His reads and actions are ahead of his years in centerfield with plus speed to put him over the top. There’s more strength to dream on in his 6-foot-2, 170 pound frame and there’s already enough bat speed to envision average power. If he posts solid contact rates in his pro debut, Rivas could be a buzzy name in the Sox system.
Mikey Romero – 2B – (Double-A): A first round pick in 2022, Romero was slowed out of the gate due to injuries, but turned in an encouraging 2024 campaign, where he launched 16 home runs in 75 games between Low-A and High-A on his way to a 125 wRC+ in his age 20 season.
He’s aggressive with a lofty swing that can result in some swing and miss, though as he as added strength his ability to consistently drive the ball in the air has resulted in intriguing power to all fields. The Red Sox continue to move him around the infield, though his fringy range and arm project best at second base. If he can shore up the chase and whiff some, there’s enough offensive upside for a power-hitting second baseman.
Dorian Soto – SS – (DSL): The crown jewel of the Red Sox 2025 IFA class ($1.4 million), Soto is a switch-hitting shortstop who already stands at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with longer levers that help him generate plenty of whip and bat speed. Despite the longer frame at such a young age, Soto has a good feel for the barrel and strike zone. He has the tendency to fly open with his front side, but when he maintains direction, there’s ability to back spin the ball to all fields. There’s an exciting blend of hit and power potential from both sides of the plate, even if Soto ultimately does have to move off of shortstop.
Nelly Taylor – OF – (High-A): A great athlete, Taylor was a multi-sport standout in high school, earning offers to play college basketball as well. He elected to go the JuCo route, playing at Polk State CC in Florida before standing out in the Cape Cod League. After a second strong season at Polk State in 2023, the Red Sox snagged Taylor in the 11th round, signing him to an over slot $300,000 bonus.
Taylor’s plus speed and defensive ability in centerfield elevate his floor, though his exit velocities jumped in 2024, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.5 MPH. A selective hitter as well, Taylor will draw his walks, taking some pressure off of the fringy hit tool. If he can tap into his added raw power more in games more frequently, Taylor could be an intriguing outfield piece.