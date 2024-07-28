Blue Jays Trade Assets Are Slumping Near the Deadline

While he, too, found himself briefly on the shelf with a minor elbow ailment, the Mexico native was a force while he was healthy for the Blue Jays, amassing a 2.70 ERA through 30 innings while posting a 12.6 K/9 and five saves.

Not long after, the Blue Jays traded Danny Jansen to the Red Sox in exchange for prospects Cutter Coffey, Eddinson Paulino, and Gilberto Batista.

Jansen was a prominent presence behind the plate earlier in the season, but he has struggled with a bat in his hands since the start of June.

The backstop began the season on the IL after taking a pitch on the wrist during spring training. Once he got started, however, he was batting well out of the gate, posting a .287/.371/.535 slash line through the end of May.

Since June began, the righty batter has seen a dramatic decline. Through 93 at-bats, Jansen owns a .129/.234/.194 slash line with just one home run and four RBIs, posting a .427 OPS with 23 strikeouts in the process.

He will take his walks at the plate (11 since June 1) and won’t chase outside the zone (94th percentile in chase rate on the season), but when he has put the ball in play, he just hasn’t been finding any holes for the ball to drop.