Danny Jansen Can Have a Bounce-Back Year in Tampa Bay

Although this signing did not get a ton of buzz, I think it could be one of, if not the best bang for your buck signings of the offseason.

Jansen’s Fit in Tampa Bay

You know how Cleveland Browns fans have the jerseys with all their quarterbacks’ names on the back emphasizing their struggle to find “the guy”? Well, Tampa’s catching situation has not been much different.

For years, they’ve cycled through mediocre production without a true standout. Outside of Mike Zunino standing on his head in 2021, they haven’t had a reliable offensive catcher. That could change this year.

As it currently stands, Tampa has three catchers on their 40-man roster: Jansen, Rortvedt, and Logan Driscoll. The Opening Day roster is projected to include Jansen — a righty bat — and Rortvedt — a lefty bat who’s known for his defense, not his career .574 OPS.

Jansen will likely have a chance to breach the 100 game mark for only the second time in his career, as he’s now in line to have the lion’s share of playing time. Rortvedt will still catch plenty, but it will not be as drastic of a split as what Jansen experienced in Toronto.

Jansen will also likely fit into the middle of the order, currently projected to bat fifth behind Josh Lowe, according to RosterResource. That would be a significant upgrade from Jansen’s previous roles in Toronto and Boston, where he only recorded over 300 plate appearances in the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots in the order.