Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza Looks To Keep Up His Quiet Dominance

Since MLB implemented the three-batter minimum rule in 2020, many left-handed relievers had to either adapt or die at the big league level. For Blue Jays southpaw Tim Mayza, that hasn’t been a problem.

Mayza, who has made headlines this spring for his batboy punishment following a pitiful 4-10 record in the Jays fantasy football league, has been a mainstay in Toronto’s bullpen since recovering from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him throughout 2020. While he rode the options bus for his first two campaigns after his 2017 MLB debut, he has quietly found himself the go-to left-handed reliever for the Jays as the seasons have gone by.

For his career, Mayza boasts a 3.47 ERA through 317 appearances, including 48 games finished and four saves. In his first full campaign with the Jays, Mayza often worked strictly against left-handed batters, appearing as a mid-relief arm who threw less than one inning in 35 of his 68 outings (51.5%).

Following the rule change during the 2019-20 offseason, Mayza saw an increase in usage, pitching at least one inning in more than half of his appearances in 2021 and ’22.