The Toronto Blue Jays Clinch a Wild Card Spot

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the postseason for a second-straight year with the Seattle Mariners losing to the Texas Rangers on Saturday evening.

The Blue Jays entered the day with their ‘magic number’ being one, whether that came in the form of a win against the Tampa Bay Rays or the Mariners losing to the Rangers. The Jays were unable to get the job done in extra innings in Toronto but Texas was able to get the upper hand on the West Coast early, getting starter Luis Castillo out early and eventually beating the Mariners 6-1.

With that Rangers win, the Jays secured one of the two remaining Wild Card spots while Texas eliminated their division rivals from postseason contention with the Astros beating the Diamondbacks as well, securing their own spot and sending the Mariners to the offseason early.

The Toronto Blue Jays advance to the postseason

The Rangers currently occupy the top spot in the AL West, while the Astros sit in the third Wild Card spot after each team picked up a win last night.