Blue Jays’ Opening Day Roster Takes Shape After Espinal Trade

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired Minor League RHP Chris McElvain from the Reds in exchange for INF Santiago Espinal. pic.twitter.com/mr3SNxgt0c — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 20, 2024

Another factor leading to the Espinal trade was the emergence of Ernie Clement this spring, as the New York product has earned a spot on the active roster heading into the season.

The former A’s and Cleveland Guardians prospect signed with the Blue Jays on a minor league deal last offseason and through a limited sample size in the big leagues last year, he has continuously put the ball in play. Through 29 games, Clement collected 19 hits, three of which were for extra-bases, while also adding 10 RBIs and striking out just four times through 52 plate appearances, amassing a .885 OPS.

This spring, Clement has continued to show off his elite contact, as the right-handed batter has 15 hits through 40 at-bats (.375) and only one strikeout on his resume, which came on March 17th (a 12-game stretch with zero strikeouts). The soon-to-be 28-year-old can play all the same positions as Espinal and is also out of MiLB options, making Espinal all the more expendable. With two minor league options, Espinal was unlikely going to make the Opening Day roster with the crowded infield and Clement’s lack of options, as there was a high likelihood he would not clear waivers if designated for assignment.

Injury to Jansen opens up spot for Brian Serven

With Espinal no longer on the squad, a spot has opened up on the 40-man roster which the Blue Jays can use on either a non-roster invitee or a prospect who is not already on the 40-man.

For the Jays, the likely move will be the addition of an additional catcher to the squad with Danny Jansen likely starting the season on the injured list.

News: Danny Jansen has a fractured pisiform bone in his right wrist. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 15, 2024

Jansen will likely start the season on the IL after breaking a small bone in his right-wrist last week. Since Jansen is unable to go for Opening Day, the club will need a 40-man roster spot for either Brian Serven or Payton Henry to work as the additional catcher until Jansen is back healthy, which shouldn’t be too long into the season given the recent reports and diagnosis. Serven likely has the inside track for the job but both catchers have been performing well this spring.