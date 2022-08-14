MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Guardians vs. Blue Jays, Orioles vs. Rays, Mariners vs. Rangers for August 14, 2022

We head to Texas for the third and final game of a three-game set. The Rangers will bring their ace to the mound, and Gilbert would be the Mariners ace if they hadn’t traded for Luis Castillo at the deadline. This should be a great game as the Mariners opened as short favorites. It makes sense, as this should be a battle to the end. One team will win this battle, and I think it will be the road team.

Martin Perez has put together a fantastic season so far, and while his xERA sits at 3.31 compared to his 2.85 ERA, he doesn’t seem like he’s massively due for regression. The increase in usage on his sinker and taking a step back with his cutter has helped, and his changeup has performed much better than it ever has.

Perez and the Mariners are very familiar, he’s already thrown twice against them over 11 innings. In those appearances, he’s allowed ten hits on three earned runs to give him a 2.45 ERA. Both of those starts didn’t include Mitch Hanigar in the lineup, who is a career .333 hitter against him in 27 PA. While he did pitch well in those starts, both resulted in losses as the Rangers bullpen blew it for him.

I do feel that’s very likely again. The Rangers have a few good arms in the bullpen including Brock Burke and Matt Moore. Moore has thrown 49 pitches in the last two days, and Burke threw 40 pitches in last night’s game. Perez will have to throw an absolute gem combined with solid performances from a below-average bullpen to win this. I’m not taking that chance.

The Mariners have also been one of the better teams against left-handed pitching of late. They rank 9th in wRC+ and 11th in OPS during that span. I think they can score enough off Perez and against a shaky bullpen to pull out the win.

The Rangers will have a very tough task at the plate today. Gilbert has also enjoyed a phenomenal season, but the ERA is a bit inflated after back-to-back blowup outings against the Yankees. I’ll give him a break on that one as he had to face them twice in a row. He’s faced the Rangers now on three separate occasions with more success than Perez. He’s thrown 17.2 innings while only allowing two earned runs. Following him will be a fully rested bullpen unit only without Penn Murfee, who could even pitch in this one after throwing 22 pitches yesterday.