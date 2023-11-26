Snell and Monty: Pros and Cons for the Arms Leading Free Agency

Snell’s underlying metrics back up this success. His breaking pitch run value and off speed pitch run value both tops in baseball. With a whiff percentage in the 98th percentile and a K% in the 94th percentile, Snell was able to consistently miss bats. Opponents hit a measly .079 against his curveball, which was his second-most featured pitch.

It is also important to note that while this year was certainly extraordinary it is not necessarily an outlier when looking at Snell’s career. In fact, you could make a strong case that he was actually better in 2018, which should give teams confidence that there will be similarly dominant performances in the future. His career ERA of 3.20 and FIP of 3.44 over an eight-year span show that Snell really is a true ace.

All of that said, Snell is far from a sure-fire bet, and may not be the best investment for certain teams this offseason for a couple of reasons. First, it is often said that availability is the best ability, and Snell has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

He has only hit the 180 inning mark twice, and in both cases he just barely got there, throwing 180.2 innings in 2018 and exactly 180 this past season. For a team lacking starting pitching depth, this could be a real concern, and whoever signs Snell would be wise to expect closer to 130 innings and take anything else as a bonus.

Snell also figures to be quite expensive given that he has a qualifying offer attached, meaning that he expects to make more than the average salary of MLB’s 125 highest paid players. Also for a team that signs Snell, outside of the Padres, they will be forced to forfeit draft capital to get him.

This, too, could scare some teams away, especially when combined with the questions about Snell’s durability.