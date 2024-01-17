Why Aren’t More Teams Buying Into Blake Snell in Free Agency?

That season, the left-hander averaged fewer walks per nine innings (3.19 in 2018 versus 4.95 in 2023) while maintaining a similar strikeout rate as he had this past season (31.6% in 2018 compared to 31.5% in 2023). Perhaps more importantly? Snell’s 2018 WHIP was substantially lower (0.97, versus 1.19 in 2023), as was his FIP (2.94 FIP against a 1.89 ERA in 2018 compared to a 3.44 FIP against a 2.25 ERA in 2023).

In other words? Blake Snell is capable of reaching an even higher gear than the one he tapped into to win his second Cy Young in 2023. And that should entice every big league club looking to insert an ace into its rotation.

After taking home the league’s top pitching honor for the second time last season, the 31-year-old became just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to win the Cy Young in both the American and National Leagues. That accomplishment is now even more prestigious given the National League’s adoption of the full-time designated hitter in 2022, which eliminated the perceived “easy out” of a pitcher batting eighth or ninth.

On top of all that, Snell has been one of the league’s more durable arms dating back to his 19-start rookie year in 2016. The southpaw has never made fewer than 23 starts in a season since then, the only exception being the shortened 2020 campaign in which he started 11 contests. He isn’t exactly a workhorse, having qualified for the ERA title just twice in his career, but he ranks among the top 15 pitchers in starts since 2018.

Blake Snell’s Downside Could Be Scaring Teams Off

We’ve acknowledged Blake Snell’s talent and durability. But reward doesn’t stand alone; there’s also plenty of risk to absorb when it comes to signing the southpaw.

The two most obvious red flags are both surface-level: age and contract demands. At 31, Snell is not exactly getting younger, and we’ve seen teams hesitate to pay pitchers significant dollars over the long haul if they’re past that magical number of 30.