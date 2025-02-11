The Best Starting Pitchers Who Just Missed Our Top 25

Earlier this week, we released our Top 25 Starting Pitchers list for the 2025 season and like any list, there are always going to be some noteworthy omissions, none more than the starting pitching position though.

Considering we’re in such a great era of pitching, it was inevitable that the honorable mention list would be loaded with an immense amount of talent.

When I say “immense amount of talent” I don’t mean that lightly either.

On Monday’s edition of the Just Baseball Show, Jack McMullen perfectly put it into prospective when he posed the question to Aram Leighton; “would you be stunned if all [seven] of those guys made an All-Star team?” This was in reference of course to the seven guys who fell just outside our rankings.