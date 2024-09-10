The Best Reinforcement Coming for Every AL Playoff Contender

Everyone knows the Major League Baseball schedule is a grind. 162 games in 186 days (for most teams) is no small feat.

Plenty, if not most, teams have suffered key injuries by the time they get to the end of the season. Now, with the playoffs creeping up, several contenders are looking to get back some key contributors in time for the postseason.

Here is a look at every playoff contender in the American League and the best player that each of them should get back from injury in the coming weeks.

To clarify, these are players who are more likely than not to return this season. For example, Félix Bautista of the Orioles is not in consideration even though he threw a bullpen recently because Baltimore’s front office has never wavered from the decision that he will be out for the entire 2024 season.