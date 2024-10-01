Which Pitching Matchup is the Best to Start the Wild Card Round?

The MLB Wild Card round can come at you fast. This is the third year MLB is playing under this current Wild Card format, where four teams in each league play in a pair of three-game series to decide which two teams will face off against the best two teams in the following round.

This change came back in 2022, where MLB added a third Wild Card, changing the prior format that had stood for over a decade where the two Wild Cards would square off in a one-game playoff to see who would advance.

The concept of the Wild Card round has been generally accepted as more fan bases get to enjoy October baseball, but the results have been pretty alarming so far. Of the eight Wild Card series that have been played, seven of them have ended in two games.

The lone exception was the Mets vs. Padres series back in 2022, and the winning pitcher in that Game 2 was Jacob deGrom, which is a note worth making when looking at this limited history.