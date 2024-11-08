Who Are the Top Catchers in the 2024-25 Free Agent Class?

Elias Diaz

Only one year removed from earning All-Star Game MVP honors, Diaz had a tough time getting going in 2024 thanks to a calf injury and was ultimately cut loose by the Rockies after 84 games. His bat has improved over the years, even though it won’t quite scrape league-average. The 33-year-old functioned as Colorado’s primary catcher for years and did an admirable job of holding the gig down.

The fact that Diaz finished the year on such a down note (4-for-21 in 12 games with the Padres) may mean that he’s going to have a tough time landing a gig for the upcoming season, but he’s got a rather lengthy track record of being a serviceable bat and decent-but-not-great defender behind the plate.

With such a long list of teams needing a body at catcher, he’s going to land on his feet and get another crack as an oft-used backstop, even if he’s not the primary option for his new team.

Kyle Higashioka

When you spend your days on a team consisting of Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, it’s easy for someone like Higashioka to fly under the radar. In the eight-year veteran’s only season on the Padres, he quietly set new career-highs in home runs, RBI and runs scored. He also stole the first two bases of his career, which has to count for something.

The 34-year-old is getting up there in age, but his offensive showing in 2024 provides hope in the short-term. The 1.4 bWAR he posted is 0.8 points higher than his previous best, so teams in need of a backstop will take that into account.

Higashioka has never appeared in over 100 games in a single season, so it’s unfair to say that he can sign with a club and immediately become their No. 1 catcher. However, he thrived in 2024 as an oft-used backup to Luis Campusano in San Diego, so any team in need of a second catcher would be getting a solid amount of value out of this free agent.