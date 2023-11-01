Atlanta Braves Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Potential Rotation

Pitcher Spencer Strider (RHP) Max Fried (LHP) Charlie Morton (RHP) Bryce Elder (RHP) AJ Smith-Shawver (RHP)

Spencer Strider and Max Fried make for a potent combination atop the rotation. Indeed, with a healthy Fried, the Braves could have the best one-two punch in the game.

After Strider and Fried, the team needs a No. 3, and Charlie Morton is the most likely candidate. He has a club option on his contract for $20MM, which is a fair price to pay if he can repeat his performance from this past season (30 starts, 3.64 ERA, 2.7 fWAR).

However, at 40 years old, Morton will come with his fair share of risk. He has been one of the most durable and reliable starters in baseball throughout his mid-to-late thirties, but the wheels could fall off at any time. Thus, the Braves might prefer a younger (and therefore safer) option next season, especially considering the uncertainty at the back end of their rotation.

Someone like Sonny Gray or Seth Lugo might cost a little more, but they would also provide the Braves with added security (and a bit more upside) in the middle of the rotation.

Alternatively, the Braves could pursue a major trade, like they have in each of the past two offseasons. Trade candidates include Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays.

There’s also the possibility that Morton will retire this offseason, choosing to end his career on a high note. In that case, the Braves will certainly be in the market for a veteran mid-rotation arm.