Atlanta Braves 2024 MLB Draft Round-Up

With the conclusion of the 2024 MLB Draft, every MLB organization welcomes a plethora of new faces to their organization. This is an exciting time for baseball as the start of the careers of the future stars of the game is now underway.

The Atlanta Braves have served themselves well in the MLB Draft as of late. Superstar talent on the MLB roster that came from the draft include players like Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, and Spencer Strider.

More recently, the drafting of players like Hurston Waldrep, Spencer Schwellenbach, and AJ Smith-Shawver has given Atlanta a boost of young arms in their organization.

So who could be the next stars suiting up for the Braves soon? Let’s take a look at their first 10 draft picks selected in this year’s draft and get to know the new faces joining the organization.