The Best Moments in 30 Years of the Colorado Rockies

Baseball in Colorado remains a unique experience after three decades. Despite what the humidors have done, scoring remains high in the Mile High City amid the thin air and thanks to the benefit of canyon-like outfield gaps.

The Rockies have yet to win a World Series unlike their 1993 brothers in Florida, but they have division titles and a Hall of Famer and other memories to cherish while they await a title for Denver.

Opening on a Mile High: April 9, 1993

Elevation was up and so was the crowd size. More than 80,000 filled into a football stadium that had transformed into a ballpark to witness the first-ever Rockies home game.

And in the first at-bat in the major league history of Mile High Stadium, Eric Young Sr. did what so many have done in Colorado for the 30 years that followed: hit a home run. He had just 79 in his career entering this contest against the Montreal Expos.