Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Has Enjoyed a Breakout Season

Although it took some time for Gurriel Jr. to find his footing in left field over the first few seasons, Gurriel Jr. really came into his own following a demotion to Triple-A in mid-April of 2019. It seemed like the club wanted him in a utility role but he soon found himself in left field and has stuck with that role ever since.

Year Tm Lg G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ 2018 TOR AL 65 249 30 70 8 0 11 35 9 59 .281 .309 .446 .755 106 2019 TOR AL 84 314 52 87 19 2 20 50 20 86 .277 .327 .541 .869 127 2020 TOR AL 57 208 28 64 14 0 11 33 14 48 .308 .348 .534 .882 138 2021 TOR AL 141 500 62 138 28 2 21 84 32 102 .276 .319 .466 .785 109 2022 TOR AL 108 401 49 120 28 0 5 49 28 73 .299 .351 .406 .757 116 5 Yr 5 Yr 5 Yr 455 1672 221 479 97 4 68 251 103 368 .286 .330 .471 .802 117 162 162 162 162 595 79 171 35 1 24 89 37 131 .286 .330 .471 .802 117 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table

Although his 2019 season was marred by injury, Gurriel Jr. really shined in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign where he earned a .882 OPS and led the team with his .308 batting average and 64 hits. While he did regress a bit in 2021, he finished the season with a career-high 500 at-bats and still hit to a .276 batting average and a .785 OPS while also collecting 21 home runs and 84 RBI, amassing a 2.8 bWAR in the process.

Fast forward to this season, and Gurriel Jr. is still finding consistency in the batter’s box. His slugging numbers are down compared to his previous seasons, but he is finding ways to get on base, evident by his .299 average and .351 OBP, with both stats sitting second behind only Alejandro Kirk on the team. He is also just four walks from passing his career high with 42 games left on the season and sits in the 91st percentile in xBA.

Blue Jays Gurriel and His Midseason Success

Looking at the course of a full season, one thing that seems to follow Gurriel Jr. is his ability to heat up in the later months of the season.

Split G GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS BAbip April/March 65 62 226 23 55 11 0 5 29 11 50 .243 .286 .358 .644 .286 May 66 65 241 23 58 18 0 7 26 11 52 .241 .276 .403 .678 .279 June 76 72 287 49 96 18 1 18 51 15 69 .335 .370 .592 .962 .384 July 92 87 344 50 111 18 1 12 48 23 64 .323 .370 .486 .856 .367 August 78 73 284 24 70 16 0 7 37 26 62 .247 .308 .377 .685 .290 Sept/Oct 78 76 290 52 89 16 2 19 60 17 71 .307 .346 .572 .919 .345 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table

The Jays left fielder normally takes time to settle into the season, sporting his lowest stats in April and May before finding a rhythm in June/July that sees him turn on another gear. His stats also show a regression is due in August before the season turns over into the more high-pressure part of the schedule, which is proving to be true given .246/.290/.308 slash line and .598 OPS through 65 at-bats this past month. He does however have five multi-hit games through 16 games in August and lost some power compared to previous years, potentially sitting at the single-digit mark in home runs when the 2022 season is over, making up for it by already tieing his previous season high for doubles with a month and a half of the season still to go.

Defensively, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. did not get off to a roaring start in left field, often taking awkward routes to the fly balls and looking awkward at times. However, Gurriel Jr. has an electric arm, one that has earned him 31 assists through 327 games and has led him to be nominated for the AL Gold Glove Award in 2020 and 2021.