Arizona Diamondbacks Trade Deadline Guide

Presumably, however, the D-backs will protect prospects Brandon Pfaadt, Jordan Lawlar, and Druw Jones. They have the third-best farm system in MLB as ranked by MLB Pipeline, so they have players who can be moved in trades.

How’s the team overall?

As it stands, the D-backs have been a solid team. They are sixth as ranked by fWAR (15.2). Their 115 home runs make them 12th, while their 100 stolen bases are third-most in baseball. The team’s wRC+ of 103 is 10th. So in terms of offense and defense, the D-backs are fine.

Where are the areas of need then?

The pitching — both the starting rotation and the bullpen — could use reinforcements. After Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, things get uncertain, and that is where the D-backs will look to improve. The starting rotation is worth 6.6 fWAR, 16th, its ERA is 4.70 (23rd), and its FIP is 4.45 (18th).

Zac Gallen is having a Cy-Young-worthy season, with an fWAR of 3.7, second-best in baseball. Merrill Kelly is 43rd with an fWAR of 1.7. After that, however, things fall off dramatically. (Ryne Nelson is 81st with a 1.0 fWAR.)

Now consider the bullpen. The D-backs’ bullpen is ranked 22nd with an fWAR of 1.8, an ERA of 4.38 (23rd), and a FIP of 4.31 (22nd). Their x FIP is 4.17, which suggests a bit of bad luck on the bullpen’s part — but not much.

This is not enough for a team hoping to run deep into the postseason, so look for the D-backs to be in the market for pitching, both starting and relief as well as a reliable closer.