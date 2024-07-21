All-Star Ryan McMahon is Happy to Stay in Colorado

DENVER – At some point during the 3.5 hour flight from New York City to Dallas-Ft. Worth, it became real to Ryan McMahon that he was an All-Star.

Sitting on a private jet with two-time Home Run Derby winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and former teammate Jose Iglesias, who was going to perform his hit Latin Pop song “OMG” during Monday’s festivities, made it all the more surreal.

“Jose was sitting next to me on his phone. He’s pretty busy with that song. He was showing me the charts and things like that,” McMahon joked. “I didn’t know Pete very well, just know him from playing against him. (It was) cool to get to talk to him.”

How did Ryan McMahon get to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?



PJ with Pete Alonso and former #Rockies teammate Jose Iglesias. pic.twitter.com/dJiVsR8hL3 — The Rockies Insider (@Rockies_Insider) July 15, 2024

McMahon was chosen by his peers to represent Colorado on the National League squad, his first All-Star Game selection.