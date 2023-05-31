Best MLB Player Props for May 31, 2023

Ryan McMahon over 7 fantasy score

This is a matchup you can’t take for face value. On the surface you see a hitter in Ryan McMahon who has struggled early this season now hitting away from Coors in a lefty-lefty matchup where he is hitting just .226 with 21 Ks in those 53 at-bats. But Tommy Henry poses a much different challenge to McMahon, and in a good way.

For starters, they have faced off six times before, and McMahon is 4-for-6 in those matchups. The results deserve an asterisk because three of those hits include a bunt single and what should’ve been routine groundouts to 3rd and 2nd that were against the shift and booted by a fielder.

The one non-negotiable hit was a near-home run to the opposite field. The important takeaway from the BvP is that excluding the bunt the hits were 97, 100, and 101 off the bat with two of them to the opposite field.

McMahon is at his best when he is able to utilize bat control and spray the ball to any field. Henry is the perfect matchup for that because he will pump his 90 MPH fastball in the zone and only produces around an 8% whiff rate on his main secondary pitch to lefties, his slider.