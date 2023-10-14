ALCS Playoff Preview: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

After the Rangers led the way in the AL West for the majority of the season, the Astros stormed back to steal the division on the last day of the year. And now we get the Battle of Texas with the AL Pennant on the way.

This feels like one of the best matchups we’ve seen in recent ALCS memory as these two teams finished with identical records and are just a mere four-hour drive away from one another.

The storylines are vast starting with the in-division rivalry from the star-studded rosters to the fact that Max Scherez and Justin Verlander were dealt to these teams at the same time this year. This series is bound to bring loads of excitement between two teams with different paths but incredible talent across the board.

Both offenses were among the five best in baseball, despite dealing with injuries to key pieces and the pitching staffs have continued to improve as the season moved along. The crowds are going to be crazy with the title of the best team in the state on the line after a season that saw these organizations go toe-to-toe all year.