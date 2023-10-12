The Houston Astros Advance to Their Seventh-Straight ALCS

Verlander was re-acquired at the deadline and the Astros have not looked back.

He turned in a gem in the first game of the series and will be on more than full rest for the start of the ALCS as he didn’t have to pitch in the hypothetical game five of the series against Minnesota. While he hasn’t always been great in the playoffs, he’s locked in right now and the Astros will likely roll him out as the leader of their staff until the future Hall of Famer retires.

Justin Verlander was locked in during his first postseason start of the year!



The future hall-of-famer is still amazing. pic.twitter.com/Pxz1Ir4NYN — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 7, 2023

One of the more concerning aspects of this series moving forward is the continued struggles of Framber Valdez as he has not been the same version of himself we saw last year in October. Valdez allowed five runs in the Astros Game 2 loss and just doesn’t have the same command of his stuff that we’re conditioned to expect from him every start.

Valdez is a key part of this rotation and offers a rather different look than their other arms. He will look to bounce back as Houston will undoubtedly still roll with him in the second game of the next series.

One of the most disappointing storylines during the regular season for Houston was the regression of Cristian Javier. After phenominal postseason showings in the past few seasons, Javier appeared ready to become the true two starter behind Valdez this season. He ended up having the worst season of his career, but that could be a trend of the past as he turned in one of his best starts of the year in the game that swung that momentum.

The shadows are adding to the challenge of picking up the spin on Christian Javier’s heater and slider!!



He’s got 6 Ks through just 3 scoreless innings of work👀



pic.twitter.com/4PEK7fPN6L — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 10, 2023

Javier allowed just one hit in his five innings to start the third game of the series that frequently determines the winner of a five-game set. With an offensive explosion helping ease his job, he looked like he did last postseason as he has now allowed just two hits in his last three postseason starts (yes, this is real!).