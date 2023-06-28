Kevin Gausman Earns 1500th K, Props Up Early Cy Young Case

Yesterday was a historic night at Rogers Centre, as right-hander Kevin Gausman reached an impressive personal milestone, tossing the 1,500th strikeout of his MLB career.

The big moment came in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants, as the fastball/splitter-dominant starter struck out leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. on a high outside fastball, his seventh strikeout on the day and the second time Wade went back to the dugout via the strikeout.

Gausman becomes the 230th pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat, joining former teammate Robbie Ray in the prestigious group.

Career-wise, Gausman got his start with the Baltimore Orioles, spending parts of six seasons on the East Coast and amassing 697 strikeouts through 763.2 innings. Following his time in Baltimore, Gausman spent time with the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds before ending up on the West Coast with the Giants, where he was able to establish himself as a premium rotation option during the condensed 2020 season.