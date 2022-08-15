A Look Back at Félix Hernández’s Perfect Game

King Félix reigns as the most recent perfect game in major league history. Drew Rasmussen nearly achieved pitching’s greatest feat Sunday, but it’s still been a decade since Félix Hernández became the 23rd to do it on a Wednesday afternoon at Safeco Field.

Perfect games aren’t as varied as no-hitters, but do differ in terms of degree of difficulty. And the gem from Hernández rates high.

While the Rays were among the worst in baseball in batting average and a middle-of-the-road club in terms of on-base percentage, the M’s could only muster up a single run. That left their pitcher with little margin for error to preserve the lead, much less a perfecto. He did so by striking out 12, among the most of the 22 pitchers who preceded him into history. He also induced the Rays into a career-high 26 swinging-strikes.

The biggest threats made by Tampa bats came on Sam Fuld’s fourth-inning drive to the warning track in right-center field and a seventh-inning grounder from speedy B.J. Upton which M’s shortstop Brendan Ryan fielded and threw over to first just in time.