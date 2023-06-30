A Perfect Game Now Is More Impressive Than Ever

I honestly was not sure we would ever see one again. It had been 11 years since Felix Hernández set down 27 Rays in a row on a magical sunny day in Seattle. That year we saw three perfect games, and people began to ask if the achievement was becoming devalued. If it was happening too often. If we were heading for a dark time where pitching would rule the day and offenses would go dormant.

That is why when Domingo Germán sat down his 27th consecutive Athletic to cap off a magical night, I couldn’t help but think about how quickly the game has changed. I had chills running down my spine, because I saw one of the last things in baseball that is truly unbelievable. With the evolution of the game and the athletes that play it, few things leave you truly shocked anymore.

Guys like Elly De La Cruz make things that we used to marvel at look commonplace. Camilo Doval is one of two bullpen arms you will find throwing cutters at 100+ mph. Jhoan Duran is launching splitters out of a cannon at hitters. Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs on the same night he struck out 10 in 6.1 one-run innings. These things may shock us initially, but we become accustomed to them the more they happen.

That is what makes the perfect game special. It is the last thing baseball has that is truly rare. That no matter who does it, no matter who it is against, and no matter what time it happens, everybody takes a second to stop and marvel at what has been accomplished.