Kim Ng’s Departure Could Spell Trouble For The Miami Marlins

Reports from outlets such as The Athletic and ESPN confirmed that Ng was well-liked and respected within the organization. Marlins’ employees believed she had the club headed in the right direction and deserved an extension.

So how did we end up here? It remains unclear. Marlins owner, Bruce Sherman, said in a statement the team picked up Ng’s option for 2024 but Ng declined her end of the option. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported the Marlins offered her a contract extension but Ng declined. On the other hand, The Athletic reported no such extension was offered.

Whether or not the Marlins gave Ng an extension offer is unclear. However, one thing is not: Ng did not seem satisfied with the direction the Marlins were heading in. Multiple reports have confirmed the Marlins planned to hire a president of baseball operations above Ng. The Athletic reported Ng wanted more changes to be made within the organization, but Sherman and her did not align.

Ng said it herself in a statement to Tyler Kepner of The Athletic:

“Last week, Bruce and I discussed his plan to reshape the baseball operations department. In our discussions, it became apparent that we were not completely aligned on what that should look like. I felt it best to step away. I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Marlins family and its fans for my time in South Florida. This year was a great step forward for the organization.” -Kim Ng on her departure from the Miami Marlins

This is now the second time in two seasons the Marlins’ top executive has left the team because their vision did not align with Bruce Sherman’s. The first one was a guy you might know: Derek Jeter. His departure has seemed like a win for the Marlins, especially since it gave Ng more control.

However, combined with Ng’s departure it suddenly looks like Sherman has a vision one to himself, that includes a baseball operations department with a different head.