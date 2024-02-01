35 Best Baseball Books to Add to Your List

If you are like me, the offseason is not only a time to talk about baseball, but to read about it as well.

Every sport has a history, but no sport has a history like baseball. Dating back to 1869, there’s an unending list of stories to tell. Combine the history with the heavy use of statistics and new age thinking and you can understand why there are so many baseball books.

In no way is this list a rankings from best to worst. Instead, think of it as an introduction to some great books to add to your reading list.

The Grandest Stage: A History of the World Series

By: Tyler Kepner | Pages: 284 | 2022