30 Years of Fish: A Look at the Greatest Moments in Marlins History

Bryan Harvey got Jose Offerman on strikes in the ninth and the Marlins had a 6-3 victory that gave fans another reason to party in South Florida.

Conine Right on Time: July 11, 1995

After closer Bryan Harvey and outfielder Gary Sheffield were All-Stars for 1993, Jeff Conine took the mantle as the lone representative for the next two years. In ’94, he didn’t play.

The man known as “Mr. Marlin” for his long service to the organization was an All-Star again in ’95 at The Ballpark in Arlington. Conine got his chance as he entered in the top of the eighth as a pinch-hitter and wasted no time.

On the first pitch from Oakland’s Steve Ontiveros, he lifted it over the left field fence. It was a game in which all the scoring came on home runs, with Conine providing the most important one. It gave the NL a 3-2 win and earned Conine the MVP award.

Brown Says ‘No-No’: June 10, 1997

Less than a year after Al Leiter tossed the franchise’s first no-hitter, Kevin Brown did it in San Francisco. This had a chance to be even more impressive, as Brown took a perfect game into the eighth until he plunked Marvin Benard on a 1-2 pitch. It would be the only Giant to reach base.

The Marlins offense couldn’t muster get a hit until the seventh, but they came alive and blew it open late and gave Brown ample breathing room. It took just six pitches to complete the ninth inning, with the final out coming on a strikeout of Darryl Hamilton. As it turned out, this was one of many monumental events for the Fish in ’97.