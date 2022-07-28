Five Trade Destinations for Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras

Bart could use some extra time finding his footing at Triple-A, and Casali is better suited for a backup role anyway. When Contreras and Casali both reach free agency at the end of the season, Bart will hopefully be ready to take on the catching role full-time.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have had a tough go of it behind the plate this season. Mike Zunino, one of the best catchers in baseball last year, got off to a terrible start before succumbing to a season-ending injury.

Francisco Mejia was doing a fine job in Zunino’s absence, but he just landed on the injured list himself. He should be back within a few weeks. And while Meija has been good this season, batting .258 with a .423 slugging percentage in 59 games, it is still a far cry from the production Tampa Bay was hoping to get from their backstop.

Willson Contreras would certainly make for a big upgrade, and he could provide the Rays with the kind of offense they were counting on from Zunino.

However, Contreras is not a perfect fit in Tampa Bay. He is right-handed, and the Rays would benefit more from adding a left-handed bat. Tampa also already has a competent catcher in Meija, who will be back sometime in August. It could be tough to find playing time for both of them down the stretch, especially since the Rays already have an established DH in Harold Ramirez.

Nevertheless, Contreras would improve the team tremendously, and Kevin Cash can find a way to make it work for a player of his caliber. The Rays aren’t the most likely landing spot for Contreras, but don’t count them out either.