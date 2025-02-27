Inside the Mind of RJ Austin: Vanderbilt’s Versatile Star Talks Baseball, Brotherhood, and Big Goals

Vanderbilt star and 2025 MLB Draft prospect RJ Austin joins Monty and Jared as he shares the journey that led him to become one of the most versatile players in college baseball. Hailing from Atlanta, Austin developed a love for the game at an early age, often finding ways to practice despite limited access to baseball fields in the city.



His commitment to the sport saw him playing for multiple teams, including the renowned 643 DP Academy, where he honed his skills against top-tier competition. His decision to attend Vanderbilt was driven by its elite baseball program and rigorous academics, where he double majors in sociology and communication.



Under Coach Tim Corbin’s guidance, Austin has thrived, embracing the mental and physical challenges of being a Commodore.

Austin’s adaptability on the field has been a game-changer for Vanderbilt. Whether in the infield or outfield, he takes pride in being able to contribute wherever the team needs him most. He credits his versatility to a mindset of always being prepared—constantly taking ground balls, fly balls, and working on his craft to ensure he’s ready to step up.

His summer experiences with Team USA and in the Cape Cod League further shaped his approach, as he competed against some of the best players in the nation. He spoke highly of the camaraderie he built during these experiences, highlighting how learning from other top talents has helped him refine his own game.



His time with the USA Collegiate National Team was particularly special, as he was able to represent his country while playing alongside fellow Vanderbilt teammates.

Off the field, Austin is as dynamic as he is on it. A passionate gamer, music enthusiast, and devoted college football fan, he finds balance in these interests while maintaining his drive for excellence on the diamond.