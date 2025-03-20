On The Clock: Interview with Indiana Outfielder and 2025 MLB Draft Prospect Korbyn Dickerson

Indiana outfielder Korbyn Dickerson is making a name for himself, but his path to success hasn’t been a straight line.

A highly regarded prospect out of high school, he started his college career at Louisville, where he redshirted as a freshman and saw limited playing time as a sophomore. Realizing he needed a fresh start, he transferred to Indiana, where everything started to click.

Working closely with his coaches, he refined his swing mechanics, quieted his hands, and developed a more disciplined approach at the plate. That offseason work has paid off in a big way, as he’s now putting up a breakout season and proving he’s one of the top hitters to watch.

But Dickerson isn’t just about the bat—he takes just as much pride in his defense, modeling his game after Mookie Betts. He knows that no matter what happens at the plate, the ball is still coming his way in the field, and he’s got to be ready.