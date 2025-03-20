On The Clock: Interview with Indiana Outfielder and 2025 MLB Draft Prospect Korbyn Dickerson
The latest guest on our 'On The Clock' podcast was University of Indiana outfielder Korbyn Dickerson.
Indiana outfielder Korbyn Dickerson is making a name for himself, but his path to success hasn’t been a straight line.
A highly regarded prospect out of high school, he started his college career at Louisville, where he redshirted as a freshman and saw limited playing time as a sophomore. Realizing he needed a fresh start, he transferred to Indiana, where everything started to click.
Working closely with his coaches, he refined his swing mechanics, quieted his hands, and developed a more disciplined approach at the plate. That offseason work has paid off in a big way, as he’s now putting up a breakout season and proving he’s one of the top hitters to watch.
But Dickerson isn’t just about the bat—he takes just as much pride in his defense, modeling his game after Mookie Betts. He knows that no matter what happens at the plate, the ball is still coming his way in the field, and he’s got to be ready.
He also leans on a simple but powerful mindset to stay locked in: “ASP—Always Stay Positive.” It’s a phrase he writes on his hat and shoes as a reminder that baseball is a game of failure, and the best players learn from their mistakes instead of dwelling on them.
That mental approach, combined with his improved discipline at the plate, has been key to his success this season.
Off the field, Dickerson likes to keep things fun. He’s big on golf—though the cold Bloomington weather makes it tough—and loves spending time at the beach or doing anything active.
But at the end of the day, it’s all about winning. He believes that when you play for the team, not just yourself, success follows. Whether it’s crushing fastballs, tracking down fly balls in the outfield, or battling elite pitchers, Dickerson is locked in—and he’s just getting started.
Apple: Listen here!
Spotify: Listen here!