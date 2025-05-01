On The Clock Interview: Alabama Pitcher Riley Quick
After a tough road back from injury, Quick is back to doing what he loves, and doing it at a high level.
After a tough road back from injury, Alabama pitcher Riley Quick is back to doing what he loves, and doing it at a high level. In a conversation with Jared and Tyler, Quick talked about his journey from growing up in Birmingham to making his mark on the mound for the Crimson Tide.
After a long rehab process, he feels like everything has finally clicked. “Honestly, I had even more feel for the ball when I came back,” Quick said. “It was kind of easier in a way.”
Getting back on the mound for the first time after surgery? “One of the best feelings” of his life.
In terms of the team’s success, Quick gave a lot of credit to Alabama’s strong team chemistry for their success this season.
“We knew in the fall we just liked being around each other,” he said. “It was like, these guys are actually my brothers, we would die for each other.” That bond has helped the Tide stay calm in tight SEC battles.
Quick also talked about watching Lebron day in and day out: “He does something new every day and I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, watch out.’ He’s the best player I’ve ever seen.”
He had high praise for Alabama’s coaching staff too, calling Rob Vaughn “one of the best mentors ever” and pitching coach Jason Jackson “a guy who’s been by my side through it all.”
As the Tide head into the heart of their schedule, Quick’s mindset is simple: “Everybody’s still together. Nobody’s complaining. We’re a good team and we’re ready to roll.”
Quick dove into what he likes to do away from the field as well. He is all about keeping things low-key: video games, hanging out with friends, and the occasional stop at his favorite breakfast spot, Brick & Spoon.
