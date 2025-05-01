On The Clock Interview: Alabama Pitcher Riley Quick

After a tough road back from injury, Alabama pitcher Riley Quick is back to doing what he loves, and doing it at a high level. In a conversation with Jared and Tyler, Quick talked about his journey from growing up in Birmingham to making his mark on the mound for the Crimson Tide.

After a long rehab process, he feels like everything has finally clicked. “Honestly, I had even more feel for the ball when I came back,” Quick said. “It was kind of easier in a way.”

Getting back on the mound for the first time after surgery? “One of the best feelings” of his life.

In terms of the team’s success, Quick gave a lot of credit to Alabama’s strong team chemistry for their success this season.