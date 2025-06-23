The LSU Tigers Win the 2025 College World Series
After defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, the LSU Tigers are your 2025 College World Series champions.
There is nothing quite like a sunny afternoon college baseball game (even if it is 98 degrees!). Game two was full of drama and incredible moments that led to the LSU Tigers becoming your 2025 College World Series champions.
This marked the second National Championship for the Tigers in two years and their eighth in program history. Coastal Carolina was fighting to take the series to a third game and keep their National Championship hopes alive, but the Tigers had other plans.
You couldn’t ask for a better pitching matchup, as if game one wasn’t an electric pitching matchup on its own. Coastal had their ace Jacob Morrison toeing the rubber. At the same time, LSU sent arguably their best pitcher all season long to the mound in right-hander Anthony Eyanson — easily making for appointment television.
The matchup lived up to the hype in more ways than one. Let’s dive into all the action!
The drama and fireworks started in the bottom of the first inning when the umpires decided to make it an umpire show early by ejecting Coastal’s Head Coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling.
Schnall had come out to argue what looked like what he thought were three missed calls by the home plate umpire, and Angel Campos wasted no time tossing him. First base coach Matt Schilling was ejected right after.
Jacob Morrison stayed calm and seemed to smooth things over. He dominated the next batter and got them out of the inning.
That brought the Chants up in the bottom of the second, where Dean Mihos hit a ball into the wind in left field and snuck it over the 335 ft sign in the bullpen at Charles Schwab Field.
The Tigers came clawing back quickly in the top of the third when Daniel Dickinson hit a single and Michael Braswell III bunted him over to second. Ethan Frey then came up clutch and ripped a double into left field, scoring Dickinson.
In the top of the fourth, the wheels fell off the bus for Jacob Morrison and the Chanticleers. The relentless LSU bats had a hit parade and piled on four runs, which started with a Chris Stanfield bases-loaded two-RBI single.
Stanfield is an intriguing story of a guy who struggled last year at Auburn but found a home at LSU. Jay Johnson wanted him to be part of his program because of his character. Stanfield has more than performed this year and was an integral part of this championship run.
“It clicked. Chris, very dynamic player. He didn’t have a great season at Auburn the year before,” Johnson said. “But I liked him. I liked how competitive he was. I liked the athlete. We felt we could help him get better. He did.”
That would be it for Morrison, who’d come out of the game with Coastal trailing the Tigers 5-1. Hayden Johnson came in to try to stop the bleeding. After giving up a single to Ethan Frey, he was able to get Steven Milam to fly out and get the Chants out of the brutal inning.
Morrison, the 2025 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, didn’t have his best stuff, giving up five earned runs in those 3.2 innings. The fastball velo was there, but the command waivered and he struggled to generate whiffs on the slider and cutter after the first.
The true story of the game was the dominance of LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson. The Just Baseball #60 overall draft prospect decided to do his best Kade Anderson impression and was an electric factory.
The only thing that got to Eyanson was the solo-shot and then a two-run home run off the bat of Will Sykes in the bottom of the seventh. That home run would end his night, but he went 6.1 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out nine.
Johnson talked about how special Eyanson’s performance was and how special of a kid he is in the post-game press conference.
“If he usually gets through the first, he’s special. It was like you’re the closer in the first inning, and then do what you do, which is get better as the game goes along,” Johnson said. “And there ain’t nobody better in baseball at pitching with runners on than Anthony Eyanson.”
Chase Shores would replace Eyanson in the bottom of the seventh, and his rocketship of a fastball was on display real quick as he struck out Blake Barthol on a 101-mph pitch to end the inning.
Shores struck out three batters in his first 1.2 innings of this game. The fastball was consistently 99-101, and the slider with silly spin rates was disgusting. He came out for the ninth and clinched it all for LSU, striking out the first batter and then getting a groundball double play.
This was truly a special moment for a kid who was part of the 2023 National Championship rotation and suffered an injury that forced him to miss most of 2023 and all of 2024. To see him come back from all that adversity to close out a National Championship was a cool moment to witness.
“It means everything. Being a part of that ’23 was special,” Shores said. “But just to play a part in this run in Omaha was a dream come true. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
It was an incredible season for the Tigers and Head Coach Jay Johnson. This group did not blink all season long, except for one weekend against Auburn during the regular season.
The most talented team in the entire country capped off an epic season, and they are your 2025 National Champions.