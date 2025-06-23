The LSU Tigers Win the 2025 College World Series

Stanfield is an intriguing story of a guy who struggled last year at Auburn but found a home at LSU. Jay Johnson wanted him to be part of his program because of his character. Stanfield has more than performed this year and was an integral part of this championship run.

“It clicked. Chris, very dynamic player. He didn’t have a great season at Auburn the year before,” Johnson said. “But I liked him. I liked how competitive he was. I liked the athlete. We felt we could help him get better. He did.”

That would be it for Morrison, who’d come out of the game with Coastal trailing the Tigers 5-1. Hayden Johnson came in to try to stop the bleeding. After giving up a single to Ethan Frey, he was able to get Steven Milam to fly out and get the Chants out of the brutal inning.

Morrison, the 2025 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, didn’t have his best stuff, giving up five earned runs in those 3.2 innings. The fastball velo was there, but the command waivered and he struggled to generate whiffs on the slider and cutter after the first.

The true story of the game was the dominance of LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson. The Just Baseball #60 overall draft prospect decided to do his best Kade Anderson impression and was an electric factory.

The only thing that got to Eyanson was the solo-shot and then a two-run home run off the bat of Will Sykes in the bottom of the seventh. That home run would end his night, but he went 6.1 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out nine.